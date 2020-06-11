The next step in the return of high school sports activities in Burke County will come Monday, but that doesn’t mean sports will start back Monday, the first date that teams across the state are allowed to do so.
The NCHSAA earlier this week announced that it will lift its current dead period for athletics that day, June 15, to allow for in-person workouts for prep athletes but noted that school systems across the state also must approve the resumption activities following the COVID-19 shutdown.
For Burke County Public Schools, a plan of action will be discussed when the Burke County Board of Education meets for its work session on Monday, according to BCPS public information officer Cheryl Shuffler. The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at the Olive Hill Resource Center in Morganton.
One local prep coach, who asked to remain anonymous because BCPS has placed a moratorium on coaches speaking to media about the return to sports until the school board approves a plan, said that once that happens, Burke County’s high schools will be tasked with creating their own protocols for safe workouts before the beginning of summer programs.
Though it clearly won’t be Monday, there is no indication when county teams will first hit the practice fields this summer. Some counties around the state have said they plan to wait and start back in July to have safety protocols in place.
The NCHSAA has grouped prep sports into two categories: higher infection risk activities and lower infection risk activities. In the higher risk category are football, basketball, soccer, wrestling, volleyball, lacrosse and cheerleading.
In the first phase, which will begin June 15 (future phases two and three will be developed according to guidelines from N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), football has a litany of restrictions in place.
The NCSHAA says wearing protective equipment is prohibited during phase one. Conditioning and individual drills are allowed. A player must not participate in drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates. Contact with other players is not allowed. Tackling dummies, donuts and sleds must be disinfected after each use.
In basketball, conditioning and individual skill drills are allowed. There is to be no contact or sharing of balls. A player may practice shooting and must retrieve his or her own ball. A player must not participate in drills with a single ball that will be handed off or passed to other teammates.
For soccer, conditioning and individual ball skill drills are allowed. Each player must use his or her own ball which is to be disinfected at the end of practice. Players can use their feet only as there is to be no heading or use of hands. No contact is allowed.
In wrestling, the mat room will remain closed in phase one. Conditioning and mirror drills with spacing are allowed. No contact is permitted. Wrestlers may skill and drill without touching a teammate with six-foot distancing.
For volleyball, conditioning and individual ball handling drills are allowed. Each player must have her own ball.
For lacrosse players, wearing protective equipment is prohibited during phase one. Conditioning and individual drills are allowed. Contact with other players is not allowed. There can be no sharing of equipment.
Sports lumped into the lower risk category are baseball, softball, tennis, golf, cross country, track and field and swimming.
In both baseball and softball, conditioning and tee or pitching machine work is allowed. Players must not share gloves or bats or throw a single ball that will be tossed among the team. A single player may hit in cages, throw batting practice (with netting as backstop, no catcher). Prior to another athlete using the same balls, they must be collected and disinfected individually. Dugouts must be closed in phase one.
For tennis, conditioning is allowed. There is to be no sharing of balls. Each player may use his or her own can of balls to serve. Ball machine use is allowed by individuals only. Players may do individual drills, wall volleys and serves. Rackets and balls must be disinfected afterward.
In cross country, runners must maintain at least six feet of distancing between individuals with no grouping at starts and finishes. Track and field uses those same requirements with the addition that there is to be no sharing of implements or equipment like the relay baton, shot put or discus, and that padded equipment, landing pits and poles must be disinfected between uses.
Golfers and swimmers must maintain appropriate physical distancing of at least six feet.
The NCSHAA also has announced protocols for cleaning facilities. To view that complete list, visit nchsaa.org/sites/default/files/NCHSAAReopeningSportsActivitiesSummerGuidance_June2020.pdf.
