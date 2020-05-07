247Sports released its final player and team rankings for the college basketball recruiting class of 2020 this week, and North Carolina replaced Duke in the No. 2 spot by a slim margin with the Blue Devils sliding back to No. 3.
Both programs are welcoming in six freshmen. The Tar Heels’ late boost is credited largely to the jump taken by incoming point guard Caleb Love from No. 23 overall in the class to No. 6.
UNC also landed a late four-star recruit last week, wing Kerwin Walton, which affected the class’ grade.
Duke’s third-ranked class, headlined by forward Jalen Johnson, added a fourth five-star player as 7-foot center Mark Williams’ grade changed from a four-star in the previous rankings. Williams jumped from No. 31 overall to No. 16 in the final rankings.
Carolina and Duke were the ACC’s only recruiting classes ranked inside the top 13 nationally.
The SEC sported each of the other top six classes and has five classes in the top 10: Kentucky (No. 1), Tennessee (No. 4), LSU (No. 5), Arkansas (No. 6), Auburn (No. 9).
