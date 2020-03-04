GLEN ALPINE — Semi-pro football will return to Burke County this weekend when the Carolina Kings of the Independent American Football League take on the Goldsboro Jets.
The Kings will host the game at Simpson Field in Glen Alpine on Saturday with a 2 p.m. kickoff. Tickets will cost $8 at the gate; kids ages 12 and younger will be admitted for $2.
The Kings are owned by Brent Wilkerson, Anthony Hardy and Mike Waycaster, and many of those involved formerly played with the Morganton Bobcats, a semi-pro team that played seven seasons from 2010-16 with great success.
“We’re bringing semi-pro football back here,” said Wilkerson, who played fullback and linebacker for the Bobcats. “We’re just looking to show a little bit of entertainment. Some of the players used to play for the Morganton Bobcats.
“We have always been together, we’ve just been drifting to different teams. The Morganton Bobcats team was so good that we split up to the Bobcats and the Rutherford Raiders. Then, we went from the Raiders to the Catawba Hornets. I think it just died out, and once we got split up and lost contact, we had groups playing here and there. We wanted to come back together.”
The Kings already are 2-0 this season, having beaten the Carolina Venom before taking a forfeit win last week. Carolina will play on the road in Charlotte versus the Venom again next week before wrapping up with another home game the following weekend.
Throughout their existence, the Kings have been based in Marion and played their home games there. But with the bulk of the 40-man roster made up of players from the Burke area who played high school football at Freedom or East Burke, the team wanted to play closer to its core.
“We want to bring our boys back home,” Wilkerson said. “Not many of our players are from up that way (in Marion). We just want to try to bring it here.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
