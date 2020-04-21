SWANNANOA — Warren Wilson freshman Carrigan Causby, a 2019 Patton High graduate, has been named a USCAA DII Academic All-American. She earned the honor for having at least 24 credits and a 3.5 GPA (Causby has a 4.0 GPA).
Causby signed with the Owls to play soccer, where as a goalkeeper she was part of a squad that made it to the USCAA DII National Championship playoffs pool play. Then, she walked on for the WWC women’s basketball team and was part of the Eastern Metro Athletic Conference Tournament title squad.
In soccer, Causby notched four saves across 180 minutes of play. And in basketball, she played 11 games, starting five, and averaged 3.5 points and rebounds per contest.
