CHAPEL HILL — The wait is over.
The 2019-20 Freedom boys basketball team is co-state champions, the NCHSAA announced Wednesday, ending a month-and-a-half wait for teams that had qualified for the eight total boys and girls hoops title games across the state.
The other option would have been to simply declare each of the 16 teams regional champions, which was done from 1961-71 in football when no state title games were held and team ended at the regional level.
The championship contests were to be held March 14 at N.C. State University’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh and at UNC’s Smith Center in Chapel Hill but were postponed indefinitely on March 12 — as were all prep spring sports activities across the state — amidst the then-quickly emerging threat of the coronavirus pandemic across the state and nation.
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker said, at that time: “As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution.”
The NCHSAA then late last week announced the basketball title games and all spring sports were canceled after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced schools would remain closed for the rest of the 2019-20 year.
The state’s ruling Wednesday means Freedom has claimed a fourth state championship in boys basketball.
“This was just an entirely different situation,” said Patriots coach Clint Zimmerman. “The state was put in a spot to handle something nobody had before, and I thought they did a great job. (On Wednesday) I thought they made the right decision too not to diminish anything that any one of the 16 teams had done in reaching state, not to just call them regional champs.
“Even though it didn’t finish the way we’d envisioned, this team overcame every obstacle placed in front of it. We did all we could. And it was nice to have some closure.”
Freedom officially concluded the season at 29-1 overall (11-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.), winning 16 straight to end the year and not dropping a game all season when all five starters were active. The Patriots claimed the FHS Christmas Invitational title for a fourth consecutive season, won the NWC regular-season title for a second straight year and claimed the NWC tournament title as well.
After the season, Freedom senior guard James Freeman earned NWC player of the year honors and was selected as Burke County player of the year as well as being named to the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association All-District 10 first team.
Freeman was also MVP of the FHS Christmas Invitational and NWC Tournament this season as well. He averaged 19.5 ppg with team-highs of 6.8 rpg, 7.5 apg and 2.6 spg, also leading Freedom with a 43 percent 3-point shooting clip. His driving layup in the final minute lifted the Patriots to the NCHSAA 3A West Regional title over Hunter Huss, 58-56, in Hickory on March 7.
Fellow senior guard Bradley Davis also enjoyed a stellar year in his first one as a starter, sporting the county’s highest scoring average in the last five seasons and becoming just the third player in FHS history to score 600-plus points in a season, joining Chris Moore (2003-04) and Danny Johnson (1993-94). He also broke the school’s single-season mark by shooting 97 percent from the free-throw line.
Davis was named to the all-conference team, all-county first team and all-district second team.
Seniors Jayden Birchfield and Qualique Garner also earned all-conference and all-county honors. Those four seniors were among 10 in perhaps FHS’ largest boys hoops class ever. The others included starter Nick Johnson and reserves Ben Tolbert, Kason Ledford, Keyvon Hemphill, Bryce Griffith and Braeden Lackey.
The rest of the Patriots roster included juniors Jayden Moore and Saiveon Pitman, sophomores Quentin Rice and Drew Costello and freshman Mekhi Harris. Freshmen Brayden Vess and Dyson Dellinger were also called up late from the JV squad.
Zimmerman’s assistant coaches included Michael Ervin, Tyler Martin, Rob Noyes, Rob Scott and Adam Shade.
“Our team would again like to thank the community for all their support,” Zimmerman added. “And I personally want to thank every player and coach, everyone at Freedom including the administration, my parents, my wife and her family, everyone.
“Coach Blaine Mull and Coach Wesley Smith for overseeing and running the baseball program throughout all this. They allowed me to fully focus on basketball, and not just allowed it, but insisted. Being part of something like this takes everyone. It’s a difficult thing to do.”
Zimmerman said FHS plans to hang a ninth all-time title team photo on the wall at Crump-Rogers Gym sometime in the near future.
“These kids need to be celebrated for what they were able to accomplish,” he said.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
