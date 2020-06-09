The name of both the league and the team are up in the air. The schedule has not yet been finalized.
But baseball for Burke County high school-age players will be back as soon as next week.
Ron Swink — a current Burke County Post 21 American Legion assistant coach who served as head coach of the club for nearly 30 years — will coach the local team and be assisted by Wes Smith.
Swink says he has 10 players already on board, with an 11th as a possibility, and the team has been practicing about every two or three days at Shuey Field since shortly after May 22, when the state moved into Phase 2 of the reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Swink said he has players from Freedom, Patton and Draughn high schools on the team.
The Burke County team’s games will all be played at Big League Camp in Marion, where league organizer Donnie Suttles (a former player at McDowell and Western Carolina University, who then played minor-league baseball) is working to finalize the list of teams so the schedule can be created. The hope is that a roughly 15- to 20-game schedule will be completed by Sunday, Swink said, with games starting around the middle of next week.
Swink said he believes McDowell and R-S Central will field teams and added, “I imagine there may be a couple teams from Buncombe County as well.” Other teams have not yet been announced.
“The Big League Camp brings in some out-of-state teams for big tournaments a lot of weekends, and they stay on site there at the facility,” Swink said. “I hope we can play some of those teams too.”
Swink said primarily, though, the local 2020-only league would play games on weeknights since the facility sees the increased use on weekends. He also said there may be opportunity to add to whatever schedule the league provides. One possibility, he said, would be to play a group from Caldwell County that has formed a travel team either somewhere in Caldwell or at Shuey.
“We’ll see what the schedule looks like and go from there,” Swink said.
Swink said the league will operate more like legion fall ball of the past than a traditional summer league. Fall ball, which ran from the early-1990s through the mid-2000s, used less stringent age requirements, playing two five-inning games both weekend days. Teams would hire one umpire and have assistant coaches double to call action on the infield.
“This is going to be heavy on the instructional aspect,” Swink said. “We just wanted a place for the kids to play. Some of these kids wouldn’t have a chance to play competitively for 10, 11 months without something like this. Of course, any time you keep score like we will, we’ll also go out there and try to win.”
Swink said he expects the league to conclude in late July. No decision has yet been made as to whether the league will hold any form of playoffs after the regular-season schedule.
There also may still be a second local option for baseball players in a similar age group this summer.
Post 21 junior legion baseball coach Steve Peeler, who was also in his first season as East Burke’s head coach this spring, said in May he also hopes to host a tryout for all county players who are 17 years old and under to play a modified schedule possibly starting around the middle of June.
Peeler said via email on Friday that he is hoping to work through “a few issues pertaining to high school players and high school facilities,” but that he was hopeful that EBHS may be an option for practices and games.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
