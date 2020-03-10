For those not familiar with Freedom boys basketball over the years, it probably wouldn’t be obvious that this year’s Patriots were led by a first-year head coach.
And even for those who have watched Freedom for years, this season has carried as awfully familiar tune with Clint Zimmerman taking over for Casey Rogers as just FHS’ fourth coach in 47 seasons all-time.
“The joke I tell people is we kept the band together, we just changed the lead singer,” said Freedom 15th-year assistant coach Adam Shade. “It’s been a lot, though, for Clint to live up to as far as carrying on the tradition and replacing Casey. It’s different seeing Casey in the stands and not on the bench.
“But Clint’s definitely done a great job with it. He’d been around here so many years with us, it wasn’t a big change. We’re just trying to keep the culture the same.”
Zimmerman (12th year), a standout player at FHS until graduating in 2003, joins Shade and assistant coach Rob Scott (12th year) with double-digit years on staff as well. Not far behind is assistant coach Rob Noyes, who’s in his fourth year after also having graduated from FHS in 2012 and playing on three squads for which Zimmerman was an assistant coach.
Noyes played under some very good head coaches — from Rogers, to John Lentz and Ryan Odom at Lenoir-Rhyne — and said he always felt Zimmerman had what it took to succeed in that role.
That much has been evident already, as a Freedom team that graduated two of the top four scorers in program history plus another starting guard, the three of which accounted for more than 4,000 career points, and lost two posts to injury before the season sits at 30-1 and playing for FHS’ fourth state title.
“His leadership is second to none,” Noyes said. “He works so hard day in and day out. I’ll get a call or text (from him) at 11 p.m. or 6 a.m., ‘How are we going to beat this team,’ or ‘How are going to get better today.’ He cares so much about this program.
“He has a different energy about him than I’ve ever seen, and it’s been unbelievable for this team. We had big shoes to fill on the court and on the sideline, and he just grabbed it and ran with it and didn’t hold back.”
Scott said perhaps the thing Zimmerman has done best is putting his players in the best position to be successful.
“First, he’s displayed an unwavering steadfastness to what we’ve always done at Freedom,” Scott said. “But with some of the injuries and guys graduating, some guys were asked to play roles they had never played before. And they’ve not just done it but embraced that.
“It’s the whole ‘we not me’ aspect to this program that takes it to where you’re expected to have success no matter who’s coaching. The culture’s so engrained, the kids respond positively to tremendous expectations.”
Zimmerman credited his coaching staff, which also includes Tyler Martin and Michael Ervin, for much of the team’s success as far as player development.
“We don’t care about first seasons,” Zimmerman said. “It’s (the assistant coaches). They carry the load. They work with (the players) every day. When you’re a head coach, sometimes you organize things and don’t get to spend as much time with them as you want to. These (assistants) do. They’re right there with them in the fire, and (the players) will be the first ones to tell you that they are responsible for our performance, and we’ve just got such a talented group.
“And it wouldn’t matter if it’s your first year or your 40th. I think going to the state championship is just as special every year. And if it’s not, it’s probably time to do something else.”
Zimmerman also said much credit belongs to his wife, Becca, for handling things at home with their three young children and freeing him up to spend the time he needs for the team.
“Literally she allows me to do this,” he said. “She watches our kids and basically acts as a single parent.”
One thing Zimmerman and his players have referenced throughout the season is a “win by one” mentality. Though none of the team’s 29 wins to date have come by exactly one point, it may come in handy Saturday if a trend is developing. Freedom’s regional semifinal win came by three points. Saturday’s regional final win was decided by two points.
“Once you get in the playoffs, to make a deep run, you’re going to need to catch a break somewhere,” Shade said. “Beat a team maybe you shouldn’t or find a way to win when you don’t play all that well.”
Noyes added: “We’re a grit and grind type of team who’s going to do whatever it is to win.”
Scott concluded: “It’s about making the correct play when your team needs it. And I think Clint means also by that, having a toughness and desire level greater than your opponent when the game is on the line. These kids have had that, and Clint has that.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.