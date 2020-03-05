SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Citadel guard Fletcher Abee on Wednesday was named to the Southern Conference all-freshman teams for men’s basketball by both the coaches and the SoCon Sports Media Association (SCSMA).
Abee, a 2019 Freedom High graduate, is the first Bulldogs player to earn all-freshman honors since the 2016-17 season, and he is just the seventh player in program history to earn honors from both entities.
He heads into the SoCon Tournament today averaging 12.0 points, 2.6 made 3-pointers and 1.9 rebounds per game, while averaging a team-best 32.3 minutes per contest (fourth in SoCon). Abee also leads all freshmen and ranks fifth in the league in 3s made (76), leads all freshman in scoring and is second among freshman in steals per game (1.2).
Abee, FHS’ all-time leading scorer, is currently ranked in the top 10 in program history in 11 statistical categories for freshmen, including third place in made 3s, free-throw percentage (.837) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.1-to-1).
Butler to compete in NAIA Shoot & Slam
Montreat senior guard Austin Butler (Freedom H.S. 2016) this week selected as one of four participants in the NABC-NAIA Shoot & Slam 3-point competition, the first such honoree in program history. The event takes place March 21 at 5 p.m. in conjunction with the NAIA Division I national championship game in Kansas City, Mo.
At 42.9 percent this season, Butler boasts the top 3-point percentage among the participants. Butler and the Cavaliers begin play at the NAIA D-II national tournament on March 11.
L-R teams fall in SAC tourney openers
The Lenoir-Rhyne men suffered a 106-96 loss at No. 23 Queens on Wednesday in the first round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament, while the L-R women also ended the season with a 105-71 defeat at the hands of Carson-Newman.
The Bears (14-14) led by as many as 17 points in the first half of the men’s game before foul trouble caught up to them. R.J. Gunn and Darius Simmons co-led L-R with 21 points. In the women’s game, L-R senior Karlie Bearden tied her career high with 24 points and added eight rebounds.
CVCC women aim for 1st national berth
The Catawba Valley Community College women will try to secure their first-ever national tournament berth when they start play at the Region X tournament today in Martinsville, Va. The Red Hawks (22-1) enter the tournament as the top seed after finishing the regular season with a perfect 14-0 record in region play.
