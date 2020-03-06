HUDSON — East Burke High 2017 graduate Savannah Coble was recently one of three Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute basketball players named to the NJCAA Division I All-Region 10 team
Coble, a sophomore guard and one of two Caldwell women’s all-region selections, averaged 13.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals, shooting 41.5 percent from 3-point range as the Cobras finished the season 18-9 overall and second place in the region.
Coble is a former two-time All-Burke County first-team selection with the Lady Cavaliers and was conference player of the year as a senior.
Abee, Citadel eliminated in SoCon opener
Seventh-seeded Wofford rode a 51-point first half Friday night in Asheville to a 93-76 win over The Citadel in the first round of the Southern Conference tournament, ending the Bulldogs’ frustrating season after a 19th straight loss including 18 vs. fellow SoCon teams.
One of The Citadel’s bright spots all year, freshman guard Fletcher Abee (Freedom H.S. 2019) hit a game-high four 3-pointers and scored 16 points with two rebounds and a block over 33 minutes. His last 3 as time wound down gave him a new Bulldogs' freshman record of 80 this season, sixth-best for anyone in a single season in program history.
Abee, the SoCon’s top freshman scorer in 2019-20, was named to the league’s All-Freshman team last week.
