CHAPEL HILL — The Raleigh News and Observer recently reported that North Carolina forward Garrison Brooks will return to the team for his senior season, citing Brooks’ mother and step-father.
The News and Observer says Brooks considered entering his name into the NBA Draft pool with the option to withdraw and return to UNC but decided not to.
Brooks was named to the All-ACC second team after a breakout season in which he averaged 16.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. He led all ACC players in scoring in conference games, emerging as UNC’s main weapon in the post. The 6-foot-9 forward scored a career-high 35 points against Georgia Tech in January and recorded 25 or more on seven occasions this past year.
Carolina appears to be loaded in the frontcourt next season. Brooks figures to be joined by Armando Bacot, Sterling Manley, Brandon Huffman, Walker Miller and incoming freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler, both five-star recruits.
UNC star freshman guard Cole Anthony has not announced a decision yet on entering the draft.
App State’s Tharrington enters transfer portal
BOONE — Appalachian State freshman guard JC Tharrington recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to 247Sports. He has not yet announced a destination for next season.
The 6-foot-1 Charlotte Christian graduate played in just eight games with the Mountaineers last season, scoring four points and recording one assist. As a prep senior in 2018-19, Tharrington averaged 11.8 points and 8.4 assists and was named to the NCISAA all-state team.
