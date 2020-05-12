CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina this week announced the addition of 6-foot-7 forward Cory Hightower, a transfer from Presbyterian College. Hightower is expected to sit out the 2020-21 season per NCAA transfer rules and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Hightower averaged a team-best 13.7 points and 6.1 rebounds as a sophomore this past season as he started 30 of 31 games for the Blue Hose and earned honorable mention All-Big South Conference honors.
Hightower’s father, Cory Sr., was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs in the second round in 2000 and played professionally for 10 seasons.
WOMEN
CVCC signs Lincoln Charter’s Fields
Catawba Valley Community College this week announced the signing of Lincoln Charter standout Felicity Fields to its 2020-21 recruiting class.
Fields, a 5-7 guard and forward, played in 26 games this past season for the Eagles, averaging 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.3 steals per game.
She helped lead Lincoln Charter to an undefeated Southern Piedmont 1A Conference this year as she earned league player of the year honors.
