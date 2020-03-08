PINEHURST — The Caldwell Tech men’s basketball team bowed out of the NJCAA Region 10 Division I Tournament with a 92-89 loss to USC-Salkehatchie on Saturday at Sandhills. Freedom High graduate Alex Lineberger led the Cobras with 22 points. Caldwell falls to 29-4 and will wait to see if it receives an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division I Tournament.
The Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team’s season ended on Friday at the hands of Louisburg in a 77-70 loss during the semifinals of the NJCAA Region 10 Tournament at Patrick Henry. The Red Hawks were the No. 1 seed seeking their first national tournament berth. They finish with a 22-2 overall record.
L-R baseball swept; softball postponed
HICKORY — The Lenoir-Rhyne baseball team followed up Friday’s 4-2 win at No. 4 Catawba with a pair of losses in Saturday’s road doubleheader, 19-4 and 5-4. In the first game, Catawba used a seven-run 4th inning to take a 9-0 lead. Will Jones and Andy Lopez got the Bears on the board in the sixth. Both hit two-run home runs in a four-run inning for the Bears. In the second game, the Bears jumped on the Indians with three first-inning runs. David Bell led off with a single and then Jones walked before Connor Smith doubled them in. Lopez finished the scoring by staying hot with an RBI single to score Smith. Catawba took the lead for good in the fifth.
L-R softball’s scheduled Saturday home doubleheader with Belmont Abbey was postponed. The Bears will return to action on Tuesday with a road doubleheader at Queens.
UNC picks up legacy commits in 2 sports
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina picked up legacy commitments in both basketball and football over the weekend.
In hoops, the Tar Heels received a commitment from Creighton Lebo, the son of Jeff Lebo, who played point guard under Dean Smith for UNC in the late 1980s. According to 247Sports, the younger Lebo, a senior at Wilson Greenfield, also received interest from Ivy League and NCAA Division II programs, but will enroll in Chapel Hill in June.
And on the gridiron, North Carolina picked up a commitment from Drake Maye, a class of 2021 quarterback out of Myers Park. According to AL.com, Maye, the son of former UNC signal-caller Mark Maye and younger brother of former UNC basketball standout Luke Maye, flipped his commitment from Alabama.
