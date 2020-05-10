GREENSBORO — Former Patton High and Burke County Post 21 baseball standout Kross Robinson has transferred from Brevard and will use his final season of eligibility at UNC-Greensboro, he took to social media to announce on Saturday.
Robinson, a hard-throwing right-handed starting pitcher at Brevard the last three-plus seasons, posted on Facebook: “Excited to be a part of one of the best programs in the nation. Roll Spartans!”
In 2019 as a junior, Robinson started 11 games for the Tornados and pitched 54 2/3 innings with 60 strikeouts and a 4.45 ERA. He allowed 59 hits, 44 walks and 27 earned runs with no home runs.
To start the ’20 season, Robinson had 31 strikeouts and a 5.76 ERA in 25 innings over five appearances before the season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Robinson becomes UNCG’s first player from Burke County since fellow Patton product Nick Chapman (2012-15).
UNCG was 12-5 when the season ended in March. The Spartans currently have five straight winning seasons overall and in Southern Conference play and reached the NCAA Tournament regional round in 2017.
Robinson pitched in the Coastal Plain League last summer and has said he plans to do so again this summer. The CPL season has been delayed to start July 1.
BASKETBALL
Ex-UNC guard Francis to New Mexico
CHAPEL HILL — North Carolina freshman point guard Jeremiah Francis has transferred to New Mexico, he announced late last week.
Francis, who announced April 23 that he was entering the transfer portal, averaged just 3.3 points last year in 16 games. He didn't play in his junior or senior year of high school due to knee surgeries, then missed the first eight games at UNC.
Francis had three straight double-figure scoring games in December when pressed into duty when starter Cole Anthony went down with an injury, but he didn't play more than 10 minutes in any game after Jan. 22.
He is the second UNC point guard in as many seasons to transfer and the second player this offseason to announce a new destination. Reserve big man Brandon Huffman said last month he would play his final season at Jacksonville State.
FOOTBALL
Newton-Conover DB commits to Duke
NEWTON — Brandon Johnson, a rising senior standout on the Newton-Conover football team at wide receiver and defensive back, last week verbally committed to join Duke’s 2021 recruiting class.
Johnson (5-10, 175) received offers from 12 other schools, including notably Appalachian State, East Carolina, N.C. State, Wake Forest and Tennessee. He had 1,113 all-purpose yards (including 662 receiving yards) and eight total touchdowns in 2019, as well as three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
WCU, Campbell announce 2-game series
CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina and in-state foe Campbell have agreed to a two-game football home-and-home series for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, the schools announced late last week.
The Catamounts are slated to host the schools’ first-ever meeting in NCAA competition on Sept. 7, 2024. The following year, WCU travels to Buies Creek in late September. The two programs last met on the gridiron in the late 1930s, a pair of wins by Campbell.
