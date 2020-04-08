MONTREAT — Two Draughn High 2017 graduates who are now at Montreat College were recently honored as Appalachian Athletic Conference All-Academic team members.
They were women's lacrosse junior Ashley Ruppard and men’s golf junior Seth Perry.
Ruppard notched one goal in a shortened season while also collecting six ground balls and causing three turnovers on the year. Perry played in three of the six total tournaments this season, ending the year with a low round of 75 in the fall.
In order to qualify for the list, upperclassmen must maintain a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
CVCC’s Chaplin named NJCAA All-American
Following a stellar sophomore season, Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball player Alliyah Chaplin was recently named an National Junior College Athletic Association All-American.
Chaplin was named to the first team, becoming just the fourth Red Hawks player to earn All-American status.
Chaplin set CVCC single-season records for blocked shots (61) and free throws made (124). She also set career marks for rebounds per game (9.7), blocks per game (2.5) and points per game (20.3) in her lone season in Hickory.
Chaplin was named Region X player of the year as CVCC finished 22-2.
L-R softball ranked No. 21 in final NFCA poll
The final National Fastpitch Coaches Association NCAA Division II softball poll was recently released, and Lenoir-Rhyne ranked No. 21. The Bears had a record of 20-4 to finish the season.
L-R had two wins over nationally-ranked teams this season. First, the Bears went to No. 16 North Georgia and beat the Nighthawks 1-0. North Georgia ended up finishing the season third in the final rankings of the year. L-R also knocked off the No. 1 team in the nation, Young Harris, in an 11-10, nine-inning thriller at home on Feb. 29.
The Bears opened the season 10-0 for just the third time in program history. The hot start helped the Bears enter the NFCA poll in mid-February. L-R climbed as high as 17th in the rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.