CULLOWHEE — Western Carolina rising senior guard Mason Faulkner withdrew his name from the NBA Draft on Wednesday evening with plans to return to school for his final collegiate season in 2020-21.
Faulkner had been among 163 NCAA underclassmen to declare for the draft, doing so back in early April.
Faulkner, who began his collegiate career at Northern Kentucky and sat out the 2018-19 campaign, made an immediate impact on the Catamounts last season with a team-best 17.7 points per game.
He posted the first two triple-doubles during WCU’s NCAA Division I era and was named All-Southern Conference and All-SoCon Tournament.
SOFTBALL
CVCC signs Texas product Olivares
Catawba Valley Community College this week announced the signing of Orange Grove High School standout Cora Olivares. The senior catcher is the first signee for the Red Hawk softball program from the state of Texas.
Olivares played in 68 career games at Orange Grove, batting .298 with 53 hits, 36 RBIs and 22 runs scored. She recorded a .438 on-base percentage, .432 slugging percentage and .871 OPS during her three seasons with the Bulldogs.
A first team all-district catcher in 2018 and 2019, Olivares was stout defensively behind the plate, maintaining a .972 career fielding percentage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.