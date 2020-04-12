It all started with our obsession with brackets.
As soon as March Madness was called off, the question instantly became what bracket we would be filling out. Because even with the world on standstill, there had to be brackets.
Why such an obsession over something that generally gets tossed away on opening weekend of the tournament when you picked the three wrong Cinderellas and none of the right ones is baffling. I speak from plenty of personal experience.
Though, my best bracket ever nailed the whole Final Four in 1999, three No. 1 seeds plus No. 4 Ohio State. I was in high school and we lived in Ohio at the time, so I had the advantage of seeing what I thought was the Buckeyes finding something late that regular season and turned out to be right.
My finals matchup held true as well, though I picked Duke to beat UConn and surely could not have been more pleased an otherwise perfect Final Four portion of the bracket went awry.
But I do think that’s why we love the brackets. They give us the off chance that we can say we knew what we were talking about, even if in reality we picked based on most famous alums or favorite mascots.
Shortly after our world changed for now on March 12, I was seeing best Disney movie brackets, least favorite household chore brackets. Good way to pass 5 minutes, sure. But gimme the real thing. There were brackets for everything off-the-wall college basketball-related. OK, not the real thing, but the next best thing.
Best ACC player of all time on TheACC.com was a fun one, but I wasn’t a fan of the selection or seeding process.
ESPN then triggered me with a “Best teams of the past 25 NCAA Tournaments” bracket. A friend of mine shared it on social media the morning of my wedding March 21 and my reaction was happy, then quickly confused, then almost upset.
The 2004-05 UNC title team was a No. 1 seed and won the title in the bracket. Now, as you maybe inferred from the headline and then certainly from the Duke jab above, I’m a Tar Heel. Born, bred, etc. So a Carolina team on the top line, beating 2001 Duke for the title? Right on.
But the 2005 version?
My world view was being threatened, and on the very morning my world was about to change anyway as I tied the knot. I needed to find my way back onto solid ground.
I thought most any UNC person felt by this time because of the black sheep on that team, there’s a certain “yay, we won” attitude around that ’05 title that never leads itself into as much conversation as Tyler Hansbrough’s squad, or more recently the 2016-17 “Redeem Team,” or further back either one coached by Dean Smith … or even to this day, the undefeated 1957 squad that put the Tar Heel State squarely at the top of the sport, a view it enjoys still.
Forget all that though. Was 2005 better than 2009? The ’09 version routed all comers in the NCAA Tournament. They’d started 36-2 the year before. The ’05 team didn’t even reach the Sweet 16 the year before.
I put it to my Facebook friends within a matter of moments while the conversation with me and the original ESPN bracket story poster, a former NCAA Division I athlete I covered in Cleveland County, was still ongoing. We put it to a public vote. I was right. Whew! Sanity safe for one more day at least. ’09 got every vote over ’05 except the original ESPN bracket story poster’s.
After dwelling on the online “victory” for far too long, a thought crept in. ’09 was an incredible season. Was it the best ever for UNC basketball? I kind of thought right away I might know the answer, which is I don’t know, but I’m betting the conversation begins and ends with two teams: ’09 and 1981-82. And I know of one way to find out. A bracket.
I was off and running. Sixteen UNC teams spanning 1923-24, the first national champions pre-NCAA Tournament era, to the modern day.
The seven national champs were seeded 1 through 7. I selected all five NCAA runner-up squads as well, and they occupied most of the next spots in order. I filled the bracket with UNC teams who went unbeaten in the ACC, made the Final Four and/or were an injured point guard from a likely national title.
There were very few surprises. I guess the only ones at all involved Antawn Jamison and Vince Carter’s 1997-98 team, which also brought me my coolest moment of the bracket. ’98 was seeded No. 11 and knocked off ’05 in the first round, which to me proved I hadn’t underseeded the champs from 15 years ago or overseeded ’98, though I had three teams who reached the NCAA finals below them.
’98, admittedly my favorite Carolina team ever, then even upset ’57 in our fan vote to reach the Final Four, where they fell to ’09.
Those two ’98 votes were also our closest and most entertaining of the event. In the team’s first matchup, I even got a Facebook “mention” from former McDowell player Orlando Melendez, a member of that year’s Carolina team, via McDowell News sports editor Marty Queen.
On the other side of the bracket, ’82 was seeded No. 1. Higher seeds held as ’93 defeated ’17 in the matchup of 4 and 5 seeds before ’82 resoundingly defeated ’93.
So the final, as anticipated, pitted ’82 and ’09. The question came down to in essence, is it better to totally dominate your “era” or win it all in a totally dominant era? In the end, the golden age of basketball won out even in the modern age by a 15-8 vote.
But I’m not done. I started the best UNC players of all time bracket on Monday. It’’ last two months, but best UNC games of all time may be to follow. With time standing still, it’s the perfect time to keep looking back. Maybe the one good part of all this is the bracket obsession has no end date in sight.
News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
