So it’s to be a month without sports. Wow!
Where do we go from here? Hopefully, the answer is home … to stay … for a good while. Please, I beg of you, research this pandemic for yourself.
Listen to the actual experts. And lose the ridiculous conspiracy theories.
Entire national and global billion-dollar-a-year industries aren’t just shutting things down for fun.
… Where we do go from here in local sports? That’s anyone’s guess until things are basically collectively re-assessed April 6. But here’s what we know for now.
All local youth and adult recreation sports’ seasons through the city and county which had been ongoing have been canceled. Swim lessons in Morganton are off for now. All meetings until April 6 have been canceled.
The hope is youth baseball and softball this summer won’t be affected. Those seasons start in late April as is. But Morganton Parks and Rec athletic programs supervisor Robert Bolick admitted, it’s very much wait and see.
“By the first or second week of June, we have to be through for all-stars later that month,” Bolick said. “Or we could end late if we have to start late and forego all-stars this year, which of course we would not prefer.
“It’s going to be really weird. I don’t know what to do with myself. You’re all geared up and ready to go, and then all of a sudden, you slam on the brakes.”
High school and middle school sports around the county ended abruptly after Wednesday’s games. The middle schools will follow the high schools’ lead, as things stand now, in terms of when play should resume.
At the high-school level, the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference athletic directors have exchanged a number of emails with possible plans upon resumption, if spring sports seasons ever resume.
One county AD told me they’d try to get teams two days of practice upon starting back, then roll with one of two options tentatively: play each conference team once only, or bump league games from two days a week to three and play doubleheaders each time to cram in games. In either scenario, eliminating Easter tournaments and conference tournaments is on the table. The state may also delay the playoffs, giving each team more time to finish the regular season.
The league ADs plan to meet in the next couple weeks to discuss options further.
“This is the first time for all of us,” the AD said. “We’re brand new to this process. But the safety and health of our students comes first. I know our seniors are disappointed, and my heart truly goes out to them right now. I hate it for all the schools, especially Freedom in the middle of a basketball state title run.”
Freedom AD Brandon Wykle said the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference will convene Tuesday to discuss strategy moving forward. He said the NWFAC’s suggestions are similar to what he’s heard to date.
“It’s ultimately in the state’s hands now,” he said. “I hate if for our spring athletes and our basketball guys. But we look forward to being able to play the state championship game and continue spring sports.”
NCHSAA commissioner Que Tucker held a conference call with reporters Friday afternoon. In it, she said further guidelines would be distributed to all member schools as that information was available, possibly prior to April 6. She stressed the scale of the shutdown was necessary to let people know how serious the state was handling this situation as well as to provide uniformity and thus no competitive advantage for anyone in any sport.
She said as a former coach, she shared the athletes’ pain, particularly the seniors, and hoped coaches could use Thursday and Friday to suggest types of individual workouts for their athletes over the next month as well as to help them with the fallout of the decision. She said the NCHSAA board of directors would meet in the coming week to discuss potential what ifs moving forward.
Tucker said there was no “latest completed date” in place for the hoops state title games and even said if UNC and NCSU weren’t available due to prior scheduled events or an extended “stay-away” period for students and large crowds that other venues like the Greensboro Coliseum or Asheville’s US Cellular Center could be possibilities for hosting.
She said if the games simply could not be played, it’s unclear what title the teams would be given. She mentioned there being a precedent set with NCHSAA and WNCHSAA football back in the 1960s and ’70s, when no true state title game was played and the teams ended their seasons as regional champions.
… In all of this, there was at least one neat story I saw last night. McDowell visited St. Stephens in baseball on Friday and the Indians recognized not just their own seniors before what may or may not have been their final high school game, they also extended a senior day introduction and round of applause to the Titans players too.
That’s what we need at the end in all of this. Some compassion and care and for our fellow man, as well as some common sense.
… Where we do I go from here in local sports? Going forward, there’s won’t be live sports to report for a while. The section “front” will be moved inside the paper some days, and I’ll be working on health stories you’ll need to know much more about.
But we’ll still chase down every sports feature and profile we can and keep you updated on the latest from all this. And we hope to take you back through the years several times for some big local sports anniversaries and other big stories.
Bear with us in the meantime, sports lovers. Huddle up with those you love, stay safe and listen to people who know what they’re talking about.
That way, together, we’ll get through this.
News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
