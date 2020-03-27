These days, all the news out of the NASCAR community is of the virtual nature.
Last Sunday’s debut of iRacing’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series at the digital version of Homestead-Miami Speedway was a big hit. The NASCAR stars are back at it this Sunday at virtual Texas Motor Speedway, again broadcast nationally by FOX.
But a little iRacing tidbit reported by NBC on Friday stood out to me just as much as that did.
North Wilkesboro Speedway’s digital preservation by iRacing is nearly complete, scheduled to roll out on the platform potentially as soon as early summer.
“We’re on track to get (North Wilkesboro) released the first week of June,” Steve Myers, executive vice president and executive producer of iRacing, told NBC. “It actually looks pretty good.”
So, while its physical fate remains foggy at best, one of NASCAR’s original tracks and North Carolina’s lost racing gem will enjoy continued existence in the virtual world, at least. As a venue that’s a vast source of key NASCAR history, moments and memories, it deserves at least that much.
If we’re still racing on an exclusively virtual basis by the time North Wilkesboro is ready to roll out, I think holding a Pro Invitational Series race there is a must. It’d also be cool to see some kind of “legends” race at virtual NWS at some point for the drivers who duked it out there back in the day.
No current Cup drivers ever turned a lap in national NASCAR competition at North Wilkesboro. Of the drivers who competed in last Sunday’s eNASCAR race, only Bobby Labonte drove there in NASCAR, running the track’s final eight Cup races from 1993-96.
Not even Dale Earnhardt Jr., who headed up the weed-picking effort so the track could be scanned for iRacing, ran there. Nearly his entire career came and went since the track was closed.
It was a different world on Sept. 29, 1996, when the final Tyson Holly Farms 400 was run, bringing to an end nearly 50 seasons of NASCAR competition at North Wilkesboro, the 0.625-mile short track with a downhill frontstretch and an uphill backstretch that hosted 93 Cup races from 1949 on.
Jeff Gordon started on the outside pole and led 207 of the race’s 400 laps to win the final Winston Cup Series event at the track, beating Dale Earnhardt, Dale Jarrett and Jeff Burton to the line. Gordon’s teammate Terry Labonte finished fifth en route to his second championship.
We had Chevrolet Monte Carlo, Ford Thunderbird and Pontiac Grand Prix nameplates on the track. None of those models are in production in 2020, and haven’t been for several years.
As we said earlier, none of the drivers in that event are still racing today. And since then, we’ve lost the elder Earnhardt, Bobby Hamilton (eighth), John Andretti (24th) and Dick Trickle, who failed to make the 37-car field. A staggering 28 teams that showed up to race in Wilkes County that weekend no longer exist. They’ve lost their battle with time.
Three drivers who were in the field that day in ’96 staged perhaps the track’s most memorable finish at the 1989 Holly Farms 400.
A restart with three laps to go left Earnhardt and Ricky Rudd battling for the win. But the two made contact in Turn 1 on the last lap, sending them spinning — allowing Geoff Bodine to slip by for the victory while ESPN broadcaster Bob Jenkins lost his mind.
Afterward, Earnhardt said Rudd ought to be fined and suspended, questioning his ancestry in the process. Rudd said they were just talking about the weather. Truth be told, nobody really wanted too big a piece of “The Rooster.”
So, while we may not get racing back at North Wilkesboro Speedway to see more of that kind of action, there are still memories to be made at the track.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
