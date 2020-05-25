After 31 races watched and 31 stories written and read, our journey through the 1995 NASCAR Winston Cup Series season has come to an end.
If it didn’t seem like an ambitious undertaking at the outset, it certainly did by the end. But it was a fun look back at stock car racing’s heyday 25 years ago (a quarter-century!), and a good way to fill the gap when sports disappeared for the coronavirus.
I hope it served that purpose for you, a little distraction from the bad stuff all around us.
But what did we actually (re)learn? Well, quite a bit actually.
In Jeff Gordon, we saw the emergence of the driver who became the 1990s’ most dominant. With just two Cup wins to his name coming into the season, Gordon wasted no time piling up statement wins, collecting seven victories and his first title in 1995. He’d win it again in 1997, put together one of the most dominant years ever in 1998 for a repeat, then earn his fourth Cup crown in 2001, this one without famed crew chief Ray Evernham.
In Dale Earnhardt, we saw one of the sport’s all-time greats denied his greatest shot at a record-breaking eighth Winston Cup championship. He’d finish second again in 2000, his last full season, but Bobby Labonte already had that one wrapped up before the series even hit Atlanta for the finale. In 1995, Earnhardt picked up a signature win at the Brickyard 400, but inconsistency prevented him from hefting the Cup trophy.
In Sterling Marlin, we saw a driver establish himself as a superspeedway expert. He’d broken through for his first win a year earlier in the Daytona 500, repeated in 1995, and picked up big wins at Talladega and Darlington, too. And in 1996, he’d win at Daytona (in July) and Talladega again. But 1995 would prove to be the most consistent of his career — 1997 was winless, and his last with Morgan-McClure Motorsports.
In Mark Martin, we saw the last hurrah with crew chief Steve Hmiel. In 1996, the pair would finish fifth in the points but go winless, leading to a divorce. The duo that piled up 13 wins and a second-place 1994 points run together saw their 1995 highlighted by a third straight win at Watkins Glen and late-season back-to-back victories at North Wilkesboro and Charlotte.
In Rusty Wallace, we saw a fifth-place points finish mark the beginning of a decline. After 18 total wins and two top-three finishes in the standings from 1993-94, Wallace won just twice in 1995. He’d never touch his numbers from ’93-94 again, finishing no better than fourth in the standings in 1998 and winning no more than four races in 2000.
We got first-time winners in Bobby Labonte with Joe Gibbs Racing and Ward Burton with Bill Davis Racing. Kyle Petty won for the final time.
The 1995 season saw the birth of new teams. Bill Elliott embarked on a new journey as an owner-driver, one that ultimately was unsuccessful. And Ernie Irvan debuted Robert Yates Racing’s future championship-winning No. 88 late in the year.
It also saw some teams meet their demise. Junior Johnson and Associates’ long NASCAR tenure ended with the legendary car owner sold his No. 11 entry to driver Brett Bodine and the No. 27 car to attorney David Blair at season’s end. Kenny Bernstein’s King Racing was auctioned off a week after the season ended.
What was your favorite 1995 memory? We’ve seen a lot to choose from.
And maybe we’ll keep looking back at some of NASCAR’s greatest races going forward, even though we’ve got cars on track again after a long delay.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
