For the first time since 1954, Formula 1 will not run the Monaco Grand Prix.
The Memorial Day weekend showcase in the Mediterranean principality was one of a handful of races first postponed, then canceled by the series’ sanctioning body on Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The last time a 600-mile NASCAR Cup race wasn’t run at Charlotte Motor Speedway in that same late-May (or early June) calendar slot? Technically, the answer is “1959.” But more accurately, the answer is “never,” because that was before the track opened.
The World 600, now known as the Coca-Cola 600, has been a showcase of stock car endurance ever since Joe Lee Johnson won the race’s first installment in 1960. The event has held firm as a Memorial Day tradition and NASCAR’s longest race ever since, with Martin Truex Jr. winning last year’s event.
Will one of North Carolina’s longest continually-running sporting events really sit idle this spring?
Well, NASCAR has stated it wants to resume its season on May 5 at Martinsville, one week before the All-Star Race — which has been held at Charlotte every year but one since 1985 and is even more in doubt — and two weeks before the 600.
There are some murmurs that the schedule could resume there even without fans in the stands, which was NASCAR’s original plan for Atlanta and Homestead the past two weeks before pressure from the CDC and local governments put the kibosh on that idea.
But with so many events — like Monaco, but extending to other sports and outside the realm of sports (the targeted resumptions of public school on March 30 and high school sports on April 6 in N.C. certainly feel optimistic at this point) — already postponed or canceled beyond the 600’s May 24 date, it certainly casts a shadow of doubt on the situation.
Plus, would NASCAR really want to run its longest race and hold its biggest celebration of patriotism with no one there? If it must (or even can), perhaps. But there are other more interesting options on the table.
At this point, it’s impossible to know how the playoffs will fit into the rescheduling procedure, especially since NASCAR says it intends to run all 36 races. So, during this spitballing session, I’m not even going to consider the postseason.
One possibility that has been bandied about for later in the year is doubleheaders. Of the races that for sure are going to be postponed, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega and Dover have the second of their two annual events in the fall, making doubleheaders a near-weekly potential solution in September and October. Martinsville and Charlotte have fall dates, too.
While it would require a jam-packed itinerary and a lot of hard work for team members, the idea of running the 600 on Saturday night and the Charlotte Roval race on Sunday in mid-October sounds like a pretty fun idea. Maybe they could even throw the All-Star Race in the middle of the week beforehand.
And speaking of midweek racing, that’s another possibility being considered for postponements. A Wednesday-night 600-miler could be a good TV draw, as could midweek stops at Atlanta or Homestead.
With any luck, things will get back to normal and we can have the season resume in early May at Martinsville.
But if not, we might see a fall speedweek at Charlotte that’s completely unique.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-443-9042.
