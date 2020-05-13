Daytona. Charlotte. Bristol. Talladega. Martinsville.
Any race fan can call these tracks’ names, and most of them could tell you at least a little bit about their history. These facilities have played host to some of the biggest moments in NASCAR history.
But in terms of legacy, one name stands above them all.
Darlington.
It was NASCAR’s first true superspeedway. The home of its first 500-mile Cup race. The track that paved the way for bigger and faster ovals that make up most of the schedule today. Born out of creator Harold Brasington’s desire to bring Indianapolis to the south.
So, as NASCAR gets ready to make a new kind of history, it’s so fitting that Darlington Raceway was the choice. Sure, it was logistically motivated. But Darlington is the right place for racing — and sports — to return, even with no fans, scant media and limited personnel.
Countless eyes will be on Sunday’s replacement race at Darlington, shoehorned into the schedule to make up for lost time and lost races, casualties of COVID-19. It’s major league, nationally televised sports during a time where there are none.
And the track won’t just hold two Cup races for the first time since 2004, it’ll host three events for the first time ever when NASCAR returns a few days later on Wednesday for a 500-kilometer replacement event.
Maybe Darlington will put on a historic show for old times’ sake.
After all, this is a big stage. The casual viewers and sports-hungry fans who tune in alongside the diehards won’t know anything about Darlington’s history. But they will know good racing if they see it, and that’s a staple of The Track Too Tough to Tame.
So, let’s sit back, enjoy the racing we’ve missed and forget about the bad stuff for a while.
We’ve got a date with The Lady in Black.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
