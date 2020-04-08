This year’s college basketball season ended.
Abruptly to say the least.
North Carolina and Syracuse played the last game of the season in the second round (before the quarterfinal round, still) of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro on a Wednesday night a month ago. The UNC that was finishing 14-19; and the barely above .500 Syracuse team with Jim Boeheim fighting for every call, oblivious that it all was ending that night even as the rest of us already had to wonder if we were seeing the end after the NBA ax had fallen.
The next day around noon, the offseason started.
The normal whirlwind followed — NBA declarations, transfer portal comings and goings. However the pending possible change to immediate transfer eligibility could shake things up quite a bit this summer.
Most of the recruiting for 2020-21 was in place already. That’s assuming it’s not way too early to assume there is a 2020-21 season. Things appear to be trending that direction with football indicating it feels there will be a season.
One obvious omission from the typical early offseason across ACC land is the coaching carousel. All 15 coaches still have jobs, though Wake Forest and Danny Manning buyout rumors are still semi-fresh.
That continuity, plus less roster turnover, could lead to an improved ACC this winter. The league certainly bottomed out this past year after massive talent loss from 2018-19, with only four teams likely to be selected for the NCAA Tournament that was canceled, and not much meat behind those top teams.
New faces across the board made for a challenging year to pick the ACC. I found myself scratching out teams and sliding them around several times, much more than normal, prior to last year’s eighth annual Schenkel way-too-early ACC rankings.
The league’s overall inexperience evidenced itself in four separate three-way ties in the final standings and separate chunks of four, five and six teams being separated by two or fewer games.
It’s earlier than normal to be releasing the ninth annual way-too-early predictions, but I decided to do so since the season ended earlier and since it’s been a slower month than normal. Plus, regardless of how long I wait, this version couldn’t be worse than last year’s.
The good from last year: The ties helped me get four teams’ order of finish in ’19-’20 on the money (Virginia, Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh) and I had 12 of the total 15 within three spots.
The bad: I swung and missed by six or more spots for those other three teams, including one I had fourth and tied for 13th. You can probably guess which team that was. And I picked regular-season champion Florida State seventh, highlighting a personal lowlight of these rankings … I have never correctly predicted the next year’s regular-season champ.
The Seminoles will enjoy the curse this year for the first time, following the futility of N.C. State (2013), Syracuse (2014), UNC (2015), Virginia (2016) and Duke (2017-20), each of whom finished fourth or better that season but none of which raised the imaginary regular-season trophy.
Here we go … my 2020-21 picks:
1. Florida State — Maybe I’m taking the easy way out since FSU is fresh off ACC regular-season title No. 1, its first since the retro Metro days. But I believe in what western N.C. native Leonard Hamilton is consistently doing there. Every roster seems to feature a recruit or two or three in the top 40, plus the perfect complementary pieces plus tons of size, interchangeability, depth and athleticism. Point guard Trent Forrest’s loss is tough. And some prognosticators have FSU lower than this assuming leading scorer Devin Vassell and Patrick Williams turn pro as both are borderline first-round picks. If either stays, preferably Vassell, I’m OK with this pick with five or more rotation pieces back plus five-star 6-foot-8 wing Scottie Barnes (No. 6 overall in class).
2. Virginia — The Cavaliers ended last year as hot as anyone and are a trendy pick to win the ACC and finish top-five nationally. They lose Mamadi Diakite and Braxton Key but notably gain 6-8 Marquette transfer Sam Hauser and welcome back Kihei Clark, Jay Huff and some nice wing depth. And I’ll say it again. They have the best coach in the nation.
3. Duke — For the first time in five years, I stray away from the Blue Devils at the top. Their incoming class headlined by five-stars Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach and DJ Steward is awesome again, and Duke can expect big things from several returners including Wendell Moore and Matthew Hurt. But Tre Jones, Cassius Stanley and we have to figure Vernon Carey are going pro early, Alex O’Connell in transferring and Jack White and Javin DeLaurier are gone too, leaving a hole inside.
4. North Carolina — Seems like a quick and sizeable bounceback from a tie for last place, and really fourth may be too high for these Heels. The confidence level comes from assuming Armando Bacot returns coupled with Garrison Brooks to give Carolina the ACC’s, and perhaps the nation’s, most formidable front line boosted big by five-star incoming freshmen Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler. UNC’s most important player will be freshman point guard Caleb Love. Questions still exist about who emerges to claim minutes on either wing.
5. Syracuse — Three guards have already transferred and Elijah Hughes seems likely to enter the draft, Boeheim admits. That said, he’s the only starter the Orange will have to replace. Joe Girard could take the next step as a sophomore.
6. Georgia Tech — Easily the highest I have projected the Yellow Jackets in some time. That’s because of the momentum off a very well-timed postseason ban. Joking. It’s more due to their top three scorers all back, Jose Alvarado, Michael DeVoe and Moses Wright plus a couple intriguing transfers and some depth pieces off a team that was somewhat sneaky in a fifth-place finish last year.
7. N.C. State — If you told most teams, you’re starting five is going to be Devon Daniels, Braxton Beverly, Jericole Hellems, DJ Funderburk and Manny Bates, they take it, no questions asked. That’s the bottom line, assuming all are back. However, depth isn’t there to a large degree, and losing Markell Johnson, CJ Bryce and possibly even a top freshman that hasn’t yet stepped on campus stings.
8. Louisville — I’ve seen the Cardinals as high as No. 14 nationally. That’s based on reputation or this past year, not looking ahead too well. Chris Mack is great, sure. But no one can afford to lose their entire starting five, which is projected here, and not slide considerably.
9. Miami — One starting guard is gone, but that appears to be it. A couple decent recruits join a group of seven projected returning rotation players keyed by Energizer bunny Chris Lykes.
10. Clemson — Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp, Johnny Newman and Al-Amir Dawes are all back, and Dorman’s 6-8 top-60 national recruit P.J. Hall was a big get. The Tigers must replace primarily Tevin Mack.
The rest … 11. Virginia Tech; 12. Notre Dame; 13. Pittsburgh; 14. Wake Forest; 15. Boston College — The Hokies surprised everyone, then wilted. Leading scorer Landers Nolley is transferring, but Mike Young’s stamp will be further put on this program on the rise this year, and much more so, next year. … The Irish lose most everything except Prentiss Hubb, who will keep them competitive at times. … Pitt does not appear to be taking the next step forward under Jeff Capel with Trey McGowens among three this offseason to transfer. Like ND, they have a puncher’s chance in Xavier Johnson. … Both Wake and BC lose a lot from teams that were already bad.
News Herald sports editor Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.