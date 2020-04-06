If you were scouring the TV looking for something to watch this past weekend, you might have seen Alan Kulwicki grab his first NASCAR Winston Cup Series win in the 1988 Checker 500 as FOX replayed ESPN’s broadcast of that race in the desert at Phoenix International Raceway.
And if you know your NASCAR history, you’ll recall that Kulwicki went on to win the 1992 Cup championship driving his same self-owned No. 7 Ford Thunderbird.
But if one Silly Season move had gone differently, the acclaimed 1992 finale at Atlanta Motor Speedway that featured a six-man points battle starring Kulwicki, Bill Elliott and Davey Allison would have a completely different look.
As the story goes, famed car owner Junior Johnson tried to woo Kulwicki to join his team before 1990, then again before 1991 after Kulwicki lost his sponsorship from Zerex.
Dedicated to his own team and doing things his way, Kulwicki declined the offer both times and was close to signing Maxwell House Coffee as his new sponsor for 1991 when Johnson swooped in to claim Maxwell House for himself, pairing them with Sterling Marlin and his new No. 22 car, a second team, while putting Elliott in the No. 11.
So, Kulwicki ran the first few races of the season without a sponsor until Hooters — disenchanted with driver Mark Stahl after he failed to qualify for the first four races of the year, including at their home track of Atlanta — jumped on board. They came back for 1992, and the rest was history.
But what if Kulwicki had accepted Johnson’s offer? He might still have won the Cup in ’92, only driving the red Budweiser Ford Thunderbird he beat instead.
Would he have been teammates with Elliott in the No. 22? That would have been a hard team to beat, and those two working together might have just settled the championship between themselves without the drama of the other drivers involved.
Junior Johnson and Associates’ star might have burned brightly into the late ’90s instead of burning out after Elliott’s departure and the struggles of drivers like Brett Bodine and Loy Allen.
Awesome Bill to Yates
Continuing with the revisionist history, as mentioned above, Elliott left Johnson’s team following the 1994 as their partnership had soured. They won the ’94 Southern 500 together, but never were the same after losing the 1992 title and the subsequent departure of crew chief Tim Brewer.
When Elliott left, he started his own team for 1995 and lured McDonald’s away from Johnson as sponsor. But there was another high-profile Ford with a vacancy that offseason at Robert Yates Racing.
I’ve heard Elliott fans talk about this one quite a bit over the years, dreaming of Awesome Bill in the No. 28 Texaco/Havoline Ford Thunderbird. It was a car that was dominant at times with Davey Allison up until his 1993 off-track death and again with Ernie Irvan until his serious practice crash at Michigan in 1994.
With Elliott off to his own effort, Dale Jarrett was tabbed to drive the No. 28 until Irvan’s return in 1996, sliding over to RYR’s new No. 88 Ford. With that team and crew chief Todd Parrott, Jarrett won two Daytona 500s and the 1999 Winston Cup championship.
With no disrespect intended to Jarrett, who made a great career for himself at Yates, Elliott was the superior driver. Assuming he could have jelled with Parrott the same way Jarrett did, Elliott’s career could have been even gaudier than it already is — perhaps to the tune of two Cup titles and three Daytona 500 victories.
Gordon sticks with Bill Davis
Jeff Gordon cut his stock car racing teeth with Bill Davis Racing in the Busch Grand National Series from 1991-92, winning three races. But by the end of ’92, Gordon and crew chief Ray Evernham had been poached away to Hendrick Motorsports, much to Davis’ disdain.
The combination produced four Winston Cup championships, three Daytona 500s and 93 total wins, along with Hall of Fame inductions for Gordon, Evernham and Rick Hendrick.
But what if Davis — and more importantly, Ford — had ponied up to keep their young superstar?
Would BDR and Gordon have risen to the same heights as the No. 24 Hendrick team? Or would Gordon have left for greener pastures at Joe Gibbs Racing after 1994 as Bobby Labonte did, opening a whole other can of worms?
Or perhaps he would had a long tenure like Ward Burton had with the team, picking up a Caterpillar sponsorship, producing five wins and grabbing a Daytona 500 victory after a switch to Dodge.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
