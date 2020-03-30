The Intimmydator. Timmy Thrill. King of the Hill.
The internet had some excellent nicknames on standby for one of iRacing’s most prolific competitors. They were fully deployed when veteran driver — both in reality and virtually — Timmy Hill pulled a bump-and-run on William Byron then held on for the win at digital Texas Motor Speedway in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series’ second race on Sunday.
So, who is Timmy Hill?
In the real world, he’s admired by the fan of the underdog, having started 324 NASCAR national series races — 188 in Xfinity, 96 in Cup, 33 in Trucks and seven in ARCA. He hasn’t won any of those, but he’s made a name for himself as an overachiever, especially in Xfinity where he’s driven lower-tier equipment to five top 10s, including Bristol last fall and a third-place run in this year’s season-opener at Daytona.
And before the coronavirus pandemic shut down NASCAR (and other sports) and put us where we are now — watching virtual racing on national television — Hill made his first Daytona 500 start and was four races into what was shaping up to be his first full Cup schedule.
In NASCAR, he might be just a guy. But in iRacing, he’s closer to being the guy.
Counting Sunday, the Port Tobacco, Md., native has won 674 times in north of 1,600 iRacing starts, somewhere in the neighborhood of a 40 percent winning average.
Now granted, iRacing isn’t the real deal. But as we’ve all come to learn, it is a very serious and competitive deal to its many participants, quite a few of whom are professional race car drivers or are aspiring to be.
That’s where Byron got his racing chops. And truck series driver Ty Majeski, who has qualified into the mostly-Cup Pro Invitational Series field both weeks so far, has more than 900 iRacing wins in roughly 1,200 starts.
One of the coolest aspects of eNASCAR has been seeing some of the underdogs thrust into an equal playing field with the sport’s stars.
Even though there’s a spending disparity in this virtual racing thing, too — Denny Hamlin, who won the first Pro Invitational race at Homestead-Miami Speedway last week, has a tricked-out $40,000 simulator rig while Hill won Texas on a decade-old steering wheel and pedals attached to his computer desk — it doesn’t make as much of a difference.
Hill finished third at Homestead before picking up his win. Garrett Smithley, who has a similar real-life racing resume to Hill and a similar simulator setup in his bedroom, sat on the pole at Homestead and finished fifth before completing the podium at Texas.
To a lesser extent, it’s some nice exposure for the small-time teams, too. Hill’s driving for the virtual version of MBM Motorsports, owned by journeyman Carl Long, while Smithley’s wheeling the digital version of a Rick Ware Racing entry. Both are getting some network TV exposure for their real-world sponsors, too.
On a normal Sunday, these guys are accomplishing a lot just to be there.
But on Sundays these days, we get to know their names, see their faces and watch their competitive fire pay off in ways it never has before.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
