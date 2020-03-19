In some ways, football season never stops.
While the rest of the sports world is shut down for the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL free agency, for example, marches on.
But for local prep football teams, the grinding halt applies to them, too. First, the NCHSAA barred all high school athletic activities in the state through at least April 6. Then, N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper closed all of the state’s public schools for two weeks.
Now is the time most of the area gridiron guys would be putting in their offseason work in the weight room and eyeing spring practices, then turning to 7-on-7s in the summer before practice and the regular season hit this fall.
But everything is on hold until things return to normal, whenever that might be.
The timing is especially unfortunate for new Freedom coach Justin Hawn, who was hired in February but was scheduled to start at FHS on Monday, the first day school was suspended.
“Right now, our team emphasis would be on lifting,” Hawn said. “Just making sure the kids are getting stronger, building toward spring practices. Being a new offense, we’d be installing some of that in terms of new terminology, and so that’s definitely on hold.
“With so many of your athletes generally in spring sports, you’re looking to squeeze spring work in after those seasons have finished. So, there’s definitely a chance it could still happen. Football-wise, that’s our best-case scenario. If it’s safe and they clear us, I would love to be able to do May. We’ve also got to keep perspective. This is bigger than football. But as far as its impact on football, it’s been really tough.”
Like Hawn, East Burke’s Derrick Minor was hired in February. The Cavaliers’ first-year man was out of football last year, and now he’ll have to wait a little while longer to do some of the things he wants to do in Icard and see if his planned spring camp for May 11-22 and Fellowship of Christian Athletes camp in June at Lenoir-Rhyne with 14 7-on-7 games come to fruition.
“It’s about building relationships, and it’s tough when you’re new to a school and can’t do that face-to-face,” Minor said. “I had been planning in-home visits with each player. Instead, now I’m using Facetime and the Zoom app to do that. It’s not ideal, but you can still see the kids and families, get names down, cast your vision for this program and start from there.
“I do think having been here since February helps because some of our foundation has been laid as far as work ethic and our expectations as coaches. I’m very thankful I was hired when I was and got to start the ball rolling before we hit this standstill.”
Draughn’s Chris Powell, who is entering his third season at the helm for the Wildcats, said the biggest impact to him is the loss of routine and structure. He doesn’t want his players to lose the progress they’ve made in the weight room this spring.
“Right now, we’re in a pretty big predicament,” Powell said. “We’ve had 90 percent of our kids in the weight room this offseason, and they had been working really hard. You get away from that routine with a coach right there with you. And a lot of our kids don’t have the means to have a personal gym.
“It really limits you across the board. What I told our guys is, for now, if you’ve got the opportunity to work out from home, do it. Don’t sit behind the TV and play video games all day. But at the same time, they’ve got to look out for their own health and safety.”
Like his three counterparts across the county, Patton third-year coach Jonathan Browning has a lot of questions to answer and starting spots to fill before the season rolls around. But unlike the others, he’s been busy as the baseball head coach this spring. So, amid all the other less-optimal aspects of the standstill, he believes he’ll be able to use his downtime productively.
“I didn’t expect to answer any of those questions until the spring, so so far, it’s not slowed us down any,” Browning said. “If we miss any of that time, it’ll put a hitch in what we’re trying to get done.
“But specifically for me, with baseball and football both, having this forced break from baseball gives me some time to do some things I normally wouldn’t get to do. Sit down and make some decisions and put some stuff on paper that I normally wouldn’t get a chance to do until after baseball’s over with.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
