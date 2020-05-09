GREENSBORO — Freedom seniors Blaikley Crooks and Josie Hise on Saturday were both announced as participants in this summer’s 46th annual North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) East-West All-Star women’s basketball game.
Crooks and Hise become the Lady Patriots’ second and third selections for the West roster in the last two seasons, and they are the program’s 10th and 11th representatives all-time in the game. But they are set to become the first-ever Lady Patriot teammates to play in the game the same season.
The only two other times Freedom teammates appeared in any East-West Game together came in hoops but on the boys side after state titles: in 1994 with Danny Johnson and Wesley Ervin and 1998 with Casey Rogers and Dennis Mims.
Crooks and Hise are FHS’ 46th and 47th all-time East-West selections. They are the county’s only participants in any of the three sports this year aside from potential late substitutions as all rosters have now been released.
The women’s basketball game is set for July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum. The men’s game follows at 8:30 p.m. Men’s and women’s soccer is set for July 21 and football will be July 22, both also in Greensboro. (The NCCA has not mentioned the coronavirus outbreak at all yet in correspondence, nor the possibility of not having the games or barring or limiting the number of spectators.)
Crooks (5-10) was Northwestern 3A/4A Conference player of year, her fourth straight All-NWC honor, and repeated as Burke County player of the year, her third straight all-county selection. She was MVP of the FHS Christmas Invitational while also being named first-team All-District 10 by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association and All-NWC tournament.
The Lenoir-Rhyne recruit averaged 15.2 ppg (third in county) and led Freedom at 8.3 rpg (third in county), adding 3.2 apg (fourth in county) and 2.5 spg (t-third in county) while helping lead the Lady Pats to their second-longest unbeaten start to a season all-time at 29-0.
Crooks played in three NCHSAA 3A West Regional finals in her four years and posted a double-double in that game this season. Freedom won four NWC regular-season titles (three outright) and four NWC tournament titles in Crooks’ four seasons.
Hise played just her senior season at FHS after three seasons at East Burke, where she was once apiece named conference and county player of the year as the Lady Cavaliers won conference regular-season and tournament titles three straight years. Both players lost just one conference game in their prep careers, none as juniors or seniors.
Hise was a four-time all-county (three-time first team) and three-time all-conference player who this season was also named NWC tourney MVP, second team all-district and All-FHS Christmas Invitational as she led the team in scoring. She averaged 15.5 ppg (second in county), 4.0 rpg, 3.5 apg (third in county) and 2.8 spg (second in county).
Among their West teammates will be Brooke Byrd of league rival Watauga, Kennedi Simmons of Southeast Guilford (who ended FHS’ season in the West final), Chyna Cornwell of state co-champion Newton-Conover and R-S Central’s Nikya Lynch. West Caldwell’s Brad Mangum will serve as head coach.
In the boys game, the West roster notably features Hibriten’s Avery Keller, East Lincoln’s Justin Kuthan, Cherryville’s Lane Harrill and Cox Mill’s Wesley Poindexter and Bailey Gentile as well as West Stokes’ Isaac Spainhour, the son of former EB coach Dan Spainhour.
