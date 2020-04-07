CHARLOTTE — Jeff Burton, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Carl Edwards highlight new additions to the list of 15 NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2021 nominees announced on Tuesday.
Those three are new additions to the modern-era ballot, while Jake Elder and Banjo Matthews are first-time nominees on the new pioneer ballot, designed to honor those whose careers began more than 60 years ago (prior to 1961 for the Class of 2021).
The 2021 class will consist of two inductees from the list of modern era nominees and one from the list of pioneer nominees for a total of three new inductees.
Burton, Earnhardt and Edwards are joined by returning nominees Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, Harry Hyde, Larry Phillips, Ricky Rudd, Kirk Shelmerdine and Mike Stefanik, while Elder and Matthews appear alongside past nominees Red Farmer, Hershel McGriff and Ralph Moody on the pioneer ballot.
Burton won 21 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Southern 500 and two Coca-Cola 600s. Earnhardt is a 26-time Cup winner and 15-time Most Popular Driver and two-time Xfinity Series champion. Edwards is a winner of 28 Cup races and 2007 Xfinity champion.
Bonnett won 18 times in Cup, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories. Gant is a winner of 18 Cup races, including two Southern 500 victories. Hyde was the 1970 Cup championship crew chief. Phillips was the first five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion. Rudd won 23 times in Cup, including the 1997 Brickyard 400. Shelmerdine is a four-time Cup champion crew chief. And modified standout Stefanik was the winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships.
Elder was a three-time Cup champion crew chief. Matthews built cars that won more than 250 Cup races and three championships.
Farmer is a three-time NASCAR Late Model Sportsman champion and 1956 Modified champion. McGriff is the 1986 NASCAR West Series champion. And Moody was a two-time Cup owner champion as mechanical genius of Holman-Moody.
Janet Guthrie returns as a Landmark Award nominee, rejoining Alvin Hawkins, Mike Helton, Dr. Joseph Mattioli and Ralph Seagraves. Potential Landmark Award recipients include competitors or those working in the sport as a member of a racing organization, track facility, race team, sponsor, media partner or being a general ambassador for the sport through a professional or non-professional role. Award winners remain eligible for NHOF enshrinement.
Guthrie is the first female to compete in a Cup superspeedway race. Hawkins was NASCAR’s first flagman and established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr. Helton was named third president of NASCAR in 2000 and his career includes track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. Mattioli was the founder of Pocono Raceway. And Seagraves formed the groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as an executive with the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
The modern era ballot and Landmark Award nominees were selected by the nomination committee, which consists of representatives from NASCAR and the NASCAR Hall of Fame and track owners from major facilities and historic short tracks.
The new Honors Committee, largely comprised of all living Hall of Famers, Landmark Award winners and Squier-Hall Award winners, selected the Pioneer Ballot.
Both committees’ votes were tabulated by accounting firm EY.
