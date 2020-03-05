It’s OK if you didn’t see it coming.
Bradley Davis didn’t either.
The county’s leading scorer at 21.8 points per game, Davis is also sporting the county’s highest scoring average spanning the last five seasons.
And it comes after he rarely played as a first-year varsity sophomore for the Freedom boys basketball team and averaged 6.0 ppg in a reserve role last year as a junior.
“I’ve been really shocked,” Davis said. “I thought it was going to be maybe 15 points per game. But with my teammates giving me the ball in the right spots, it worked out.”
Patriots coach Clint Zimmerman said it’s the probably the biggest single-season jump in production he’s ever seen in any sport.
“It’s hard for anyone, no matter what they were scoring or what their role was the year before, to score 22 points a game at the high-school level,” Zimmerman said.
“Early on, he snuck on some teams. But then as the year went on, people started to figure out who he was. But it didn’t matter. He continued to put the ball in the basket. And the more attention he draws, the harder they defend him, the more he gets face-guarded, the better looks his teammates get. It opens up driving lanes and passing lanes.”
Davis has enjoyed a prolific shooting season from everywhere on the floor, highlighted by a 97 percent clip at the foul line. His specialty may be degree of difficulty, something he displayed on a four-point play out of the corner that tied the game in the final minute Tuesday night as Freedom hosted Weddington in the NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinals.
“A shot that would be a bad one for somebody else sometimes is a great one for Brad,” fellow Patriots senior guard James Freeman said. “He just makes the craziest ones, and it’s just like another shot to him, like it’s a layup. He’s a huge weapon.”
If most everyone including Davis has been surprised at his output, the exception may be his teammates and coaches who see it every day in practice.
“In practice, he elevates. And when he does that, you know it’s about to drop,” said senior Qualique Garner. “His facial expression, his lips pucker. When he shoots it, I just automatically say it’s going in.”
Zimmerman said perhaps Davis’ most pleasant surprise has been his leadership.
“His leadership abilities have really stepped up,” Zimmerman said. “We’ve seen for three years in practice what he was capable of. There were days in practice even with Fletcher (Abee) and Jakari (Dula), guys in the top-five all-time leading scorers (at FHS), they couldn’t do anything with Brad in practice. This year, he’s just relaxed when he’s got his opportunity on the floor. On nights he’s not scoring it as much, he doesn’t let that affect him.
“Of course, he also scores so many different ways he doesn’t have many off nights. He doesn’t just catch and shoot, though he can do that. He can shoot it off the dribble, he’s probably our most consistent offensive rebounder. Yes, he’s athletic, but because he does his job every single time, he gets extra points too.”
Davis said he’s most proud of his improved consistency over years past. He said that started by laying a foundation even when his varsity minutes were sparse.
“It all started freshman year,” he said. “We would come in during the fall and do the four-man workouts with Coach (Casey) Rogers. … It was the same offseason for me, we always push ourselves to get better. Weight room, shoot in the gym whenever we want. Starting in June, we’re in here a couple times a week. That has helped me tremendously.”
Zimmerman pointed out that Davis’ success is an off-shoot of the team’s confidence in him and willingness to try to get him open.
“On certain teams, guys might get jealous of a guy who’s really getting it going and maybe start to ice him out a little bit. But his teammates have been the exact opposite,” he said. “They understand his ability to score it, so they set great screens for him. They look for him. And when he gets it going, they enjoy his success just like it was their own, and that’s what’s made it special.”
Six points a night or 22, you can’t tell by talking to or looking at Davis.
“Walking down the hall, he doesn’t look like the kid at Freedom averaging 22 a game,” Zimmerman said. “He never talks about his accomplishments. Those are the kind of guys you pull for.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
