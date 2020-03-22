Denny Hamlin used a last-lap pass on Dale Earnhardt Jr. to win Sunday's eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series event at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway broadcast live on FOX Sports 1.
Hamlin and Earnhardt used fresher tires to track down and pass the leading group of Timmy Hill, Chase Briscoe and polesitter Garrett Smithley, who filled positions 3-5, respectively, in the 100-lapper that was slowed by nine cautions for wrecks.
The race, held in lieu of real-world racing as NASCAR is on pause for the coronavirus outbreak, had a 35-driver field made up of competitors from NASCAR's Cup, Xfinity and Gander Truck series. Alex Bowman, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Preece, Ty Majeski and Erik Jones completed the top 10.
Hamlin's win means he, Kevin Harvick and FOX Sports will donate $5,000 each to coronavirus relief in south Florida.
The rest of the rundown included Matt DiBenedetto, Landon Cassill, Parker Kligerman, Ross Chastain, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Truex, Bobby Labonte, Ty Dillon, Justin Allgaier, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Austin Cindric, Michael McDowell, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski, Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, Chris Buescher, Kyle Busch, John Hunter Nemechek, Jimmie Johnson, Anthony Alfredo, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Kurt Busch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.