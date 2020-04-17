VALDESE — Last fall in Valdese, they set records together.
This fall in Greensboro, they’ll share the field again.
The Draughn football senior trio of Nick Chrisco, Trent Corn and Denver Treadway is headed together to Guilford, Wildcats football coach Chris Powell said. They’ll join another Draughn alum — Griffin Martin (2019) — on the Quakers’ roster, as well as fellow DHS seniors Khe-nai Banks and Donavan King who've already signed with Guilford.
“I think we kind of started a little pipeline with them with Griffin Martin,” Powell said. “Griff’s talked about how well it was there. Their coaches — every coach that I’ve met from Guilford — have been phenomenal. You can tell that they really care about the kids.
“For them, one of the things they love is our kids are taking their academics as important or more important than their athletics. Guilford’s a good academic school, and these three right here boast high GPAs and high test scores. So, that was very beneficial.
Thought Draughn featured a lot of two-way players this past season, each member of the Guilford-bound trio — all reigning All-Burke County first-teamers — made a lot of noise on offense, and that’s where they’ll stay. Chrisco expects to play H-back and tight end, Corn at running back and Treadway at wide receiver.
“I think that’s huge,” Powell said. “I’m tickled to death for all of them to be side-by-side playing together at Guilford on the offensive ball. I think that Guilford’s getting not just some top-notch athletes, but some stand-up young men.”
As a DHS senior, Chrisco tallied his 970 receiving yards on county-high and school-record marks of 72 receptions with 13 touchdowns. He ran for one additional TD. Defensively, Chrisco added 70 total tackles, including two in the backfield, with two pass breakups and two interceptions.
“I had a few offers from other schools, but I took a visit at Guilford first and I really liked the program they had going there,” Chrisco said. “I liked that they were trying to rebuild. Previously, we had Coach Powell come in and do the whole rebuilding process with us, and we had a heck of a year. So, I really want to be a part of changing the culture at Guilford, as well.”
“(Two seasons ago), we had to use Chrisco as an offensive lineman for half the year,” Powell said. “I didn’t know at the time that he had as good of hands as he did, but he made that sacrifice for the betterment of the team. Then, Colton Singleton went down with an injury and he had to fill in that spot. And he never looked back.”
Corn ran for a county second-best 1,047 yards with 15 touchdowns, becoming just the second Draughn player all-time to reach the 1,000-yard mark in a season. On defense, Corn had 60 total tackles (six for loss), an interception and two forced fumbles.
“When I went on the visit, I just liked the coaches overall,” Corn said. “The head coach gave a really good speech. I liked the weight room and the setup. It’s a lot of younger people just like me, and we’re building something. I just like the idea that I’m going to be able to help contribute to what we’re building. ... It’s not just me by myself, and it’s going to feel good to have some of my teammates with me. Hopefully, we’ll all at one point play together like we did at Draughn.”
“(As a junior), he didn’t get many opportunities to carry the ball,” Powell said. “But he got in the weight room in the offseason and busted his butt. He excelled really, really well early. And he just kept getting better and better and better as the year went on.”
Treadway reeled in 53 catches for a county third-best 873 yards with nine touchdowns. Already the school record holder in pass breakups, Treadway blocked a program-record four kicks this fall and added 41 total tackles (four for loss) with two interceptions, a forced fumble and fumble recovery.
“Right when I took my visit (to Guilford), the coaching staff welcomed me with open arms,” Treadway said. “That’s the one thing that really caught my mind — they really care about the kids and it’s not just about football. It’s about growing as individuals. That’s what I really liked about it. And I liked the campus.”
“He’s a straight competitor,” Powell said. “It doesn’t matter who you line up in front of him, he wants to compete. And that really showed for him his senior year. ... He really bought in and sold out his senior year, and he’s reaped the benefits of it. Not just on the field, but in the weight room. He worked his butt off to get there, and he excelled on the offensive side.”
Guilford went 2-8 last fall, including a 1-7 mark in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Quakers are led by ninth-year head coach Chris Rusiewicz.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
