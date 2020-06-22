ICARD — East Burke Middle School recently announced that eighth graders Jacob Dellinger and Ally Moore are its inaugural male and female athletes of the year for 2019-20.
Dellinger regularly exploded on handoffs he was given on the football field for the Raiders while also excelling on the basketball court.
"Jacob was a joy to coach. He had a never-quit attitude and gave everything he had each game," said EBMS football coach Mitchell McGuire. "I wish him all the best at EBHS."
Dellinger's breakout game came on the road against Liberty, rushing for 195 yards and two touchdowns, including a 35-yard run on the game's first play. He also added a 231-yard rushing game against Heritage in a 30-6 victory contested at Draughn High.
Dellinger finished the season with seven rushing TDs and over 1,000 yards on the ground in just seven games, including 200-yard performances in three of the last four games, as the Raiders finished 4-3 overall (3-3 Foothills Athletic Conference)..
On the basketball hardwood, Dellinger scored in double digits in four games for the Raiders, including a season-high 11 versus Liberty.
Moore played key roles for both the highly successful Lady Raiders basketball and volleyball teams.
"She was the foundation and rock for our volleyball and basketball teams," said Nancy Kelly, who coached both sports. "Ally made my job easy. She is dedicated, hard-working and never gives up.”
Moore helped key the Lady Raiders to 27 consecutive hoops wins and back-to-back undefeated FAC championship seasons as she ended her career at EBMS as a three-year starter.
"Getting to play and start as a sixth grader made me realize hard work does pay off," said Moore.
Moore opened this past season with a 17-point performance versus West McDowell and had three more double-digit games, including the finale at East McDowell (13 points, five rebounds, assist).
"When I heard (people say) we couldn't win back-to-back championships, it made me and my teammates work that much harder to prove them wrong," said Moore.
Moore was also a key contributor, particularly at the service stripe, for EBMS in volleyball as the team finished 9-3 as FAC runner-up to Heritage.
"She not only excelled in sports but in the classroom as well," Kelly added. "It's nice to have a player who takes responsibility without being asked. I will miss her terribly in the upcoming year, but I know she will be successful in her future at East Burke."
Moore thanked coaches Kelly, Jennifer Davis and Steve Moore, who’s also her father, for their positive influence on her. Next, as she prepares to suit up for the Lady Cavaliers, she says the ultimate goal is to bring home a first state championship in basketball for an EB girls program that has had several close calls the last few years.
"If we all work hard and together, it will be done," said Moore.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
