ICARD — For 24-plus minutes, the game belonged to East Burke.
Buoyed by a strong shooting start on offense and a lockdown performance on defense, the Lady Cavaliers never trailed until 6-foot-3 Newton-Conover post Chyna Cornwell laid in the go-ahead basket with 7:37 to play.
The No. 2 Lady Cavaliers (27-3) rallied back to the lead four more times on big plays from seniors Riley Haas and Graleigh Hildebran down the stretch before the No. 3 Lady Red Devils’ Aaliah Walton drove the baseline and laid in the tying basket with 2.9 seconds to play, ultimately sending EB to an overtime loss, 58-55, in Tuesday night’s NCHSAA 2A West Regional semifinal game in Icard.
In the extra period, it was all Cornwell on defense. She swatted away the hosts’ first three shot attempts of the bonus frame before blocking two more shots in the final moments as EB frenzied to try and erase a six-point deficit without success.
“We didn’t make shots (down the stretch), and they did,” said EB coach Crystal Bartlett, whose team reached regionals for the fourth time in five seasons. “In the clutch, we didn’t finish and they did. I thought our girls fought until the end. I thought we had good shots. We just didn’t make them. It felt like our plays were set well, and we just didn’t finish like we could.”
Though they didn’t fall late, EB’s shots did find the mark early on. Haas knocked down three 3s in the first quarter and finished the opening frame with 11 points as the Cavs led 18-6. A Zoie Smith 3 in the second gave East Burke its first double-digit lead, 21-11, and the lead grew as big as 14 on big plays underneath versus Cornwell by Haas and freshman Aubree Grigg.
But Cornwell took over from there, scoring the Red Devils’ final seven points into halftime as EB’s lead was trimmed to three. She opened the second half with a rebound basket that gave her a double-double just 32 seconds into the third quarter en route to a 32-all tie, then matched Haas’ first-quarter output with 11 points in the fourth.
Just like in last year’s third-round matchup between the squads, Cornwell posted a gaudy stat line. This time, however, the Rutgers signee avoided foul trouble early on and her monster 30-point, 25-rebound effort produced a win.
“For the whole second half of the year, we’ve been talking about everyone else on our club,” said N-C coach Sylvia White. “We’re better because everyone else has gotten better. But Chyna is a once-in-a-lifetime player. I’ve been coaching basketball for a long time and never had an opportunity to coach an athlete like her.”
After a 21-point postseason loss in Icard last year, the Red Devils looked early on like they were headed in a similar direction. But White said her team has grown in a couple key areas this season, which allowed Newton to overcome EB’s early offensive success with penetration and the smothering double-teams some combinations of Haas, Hildebran and Grigg put on Cornwell defensively.
“I have to give credit to East Burke. They have a great ball club,” White said. “They play you hard, they don’t quit, they don’t make a lot of mistakes. That’s exactly what they did tonight. We knew it was going to be a battle.
“I think the difference is ... we’re a little bit better defensively this year than we were last year. I (think) we keep our composure a little bit better. I think if we played five times, it could be a split. If we played again tomorrow, it might be a different story because you’ve got two really good ball teams that just left it all on the court tonight.”
Haas finished with a team-high 28 points for East Burke, adding nine rebounds. Grigg scored eight, Hildebran posted six, Gracie Ruff hit a late 3 to finish with six and Smith added five points.
EB ends the season with a program-record-tying 27 wins for a third time in the last four years.
“I thought our girls played with heart and desire and gave it everything they had like they have all year,” Bartlett said. “This team has overcome so much and overachieved more than any team I’ve coached just based on heart and desire. People didn’t even expect us to win the conference.
“These girls just came out and became a team.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
