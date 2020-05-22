East Carolina University on Thursday announced that it is eliminating its men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s tennis and women’s tennis programs, joining a number of schools in cost-cutting measures to battle the pandemic.
ECU says the moves will provide a $4.9 million savings to the athletics department. The Pirates’ 16 intercollegiate sports are now the minimum that the NCAA requires of Division I FBS schools.
Also Thursday, the chancellors of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University sent emails to students and faculty stating campuses will start Aug. 10.
The schools will skip fall break and complete final exams before Thanksgiving to end the semester early. The measures are meant to eliminate travel related to fall break and guard against a possible second wave of coronavirus cases starting in late fall.
Carolina and State are two of the nine ACC schools (out of 15 total) that have announced plans to re-open in the fall, the AP reported earlier in the month, but many of those have not yet announced dates for doing so.
