It started Thursday with the news all high school sports in the state were off until at least April 6, and the coronavirus pandemic then slammed the brakes on basically every other local sporting event for the next few weeks as well.
All prep events were canceled in Burke County starting Thursday. Middle schools in the county followed suit with no end-of-week games and will also take a hiatus until at least April 6.
On the youth and recreation level, the Morganton Recreation Department ended its church and industrial leagues this week just before the end of the season. The 40-and-over basketball league meeting and adult softball league meeting, both March 23, have been canceled. Swim lessons from March 16-April 8 are canceled. City recreation facilities will remain open and operate on a normal schedule, and are not closing. As of now, the Rec hopes to move forward with the youth baseball and softball regular seasons on time in late April but will not hold its first set of players/parents meetings for leagues as scheduled in the coming weeks.
The Burke County Recreation Department canceled the remainder of its youth indoor soccer season and also hopes to move forward with youth baseball and softball on time in late April.
The 21st annual AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series dirtbike and ATV races presented by Maxxis at Steele Creek Campground have been postponed from April 4-5 but will be rescheduled, according to GNCC.
The South Atlantic League, of which the Hickory Crawdads are a member, will delay the start of the season. Minor League Baseball officials have not indicated how long their season will be delayed.
The NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, of which Lenoir-Rhyne is a member, canceled all athletic events for remainder of spring season.
NJCAA member Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory held baseball and softball Thursday but then postponed all sporting events through March 23. Caldwell Community College & Technical Institute has suspended athletic events until further notice.
The NCAA Division I Sun Belt Conference, of which Appalachian State is a member, has announced that regular-season competitions and conference championships in all sports are suspended indefinitely.
The NCAA Division I Southern Conference, which notably contains Western Carolina and UNC-Greensboro, suspended all athletic competition through March 30. (The NCAA has already called off all its spring sports championships but says spring sports athletes can be granted an extra year of eligibility.)
The Carolinas Golf Association and Tarheel Youth Golf Association announced Friday they would play on, then later in the day, decided to temporarily suspend all events through April 5.
The 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games pitting the top N.C. and S.C. seniors scheduled for March 28 in Wilmington have been canceled.
