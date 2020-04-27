Two former Appalachian State football players and one former Western Carolina player each signed rookie free-agent deals with NFL squads over the weekend after the conclusion of the draft.
From App State, the Buffalo Bills signed safety Josh Thomas, while linebacker Jordan Fehr signed with the Minnesota Vikings. WCU defensive back John Brannon III signed with the Los Angeles Chargers.
As a senior, Thomas posted a career-high 72 tackles, two for loss, with one fumble return for 37 yards and one interception return for a 16-yard touchdown.
Fehr recorded 195 of his 211 career tackles in his final two years, highlighted by a senior year in which he served as a team captain and had a team-high 109 tackles.
Brannon concluded his four-year career in Cullowhee with seven interceptions including a single-season best three in 2019, tied for the second-most in the Southern Conference.
His team-best eight passes defended ranked eighth in the conference, and he added five pass breakups, 55 tackles and two fumble recoveries.
