CHARLOTTE — "It makes me sad because I love playing this game."
Those will not be the final words uttered by former star linebacker Luke Kuechly as a member of the Carolina Panthers. Kuechly, who in January retired after eight seasons — all spent with Carolina — is staying with the franchise as a pro scout, it was announced Tuesday, according to Panthers.com.
Kuechly said film work has always been a passion of his. He gets to keep prepping for opponents that way but in a slightly different capacity.
"(As a player) you were always looking at schemes and tendencies and where you think a team is going to attack you on the defensive side of the ball,” he told Panthers.com.
“(Now) during the season, it'll be player evaluation and then advance scouting stuff. So if we play a team next week, we've got to get everything set up and ready to go, so when the coaches come in on Monday, they're not starting from square one.”
Kuechly, the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, was selected to seven Pro Bowls and was a first-team All-Pro five times. However, he suffered three concussions during his career, which led to his decision to walk away from playing.
He wasn’t ready to walk away from the Panthers, however.
“I like being around the team, I like being around Charlotte, I like the guys upstairs (in the front office), and this will give me, I think, the closest thing I can get to playing," Kuechly told Panthers.com.
