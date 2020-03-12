JAYDEN BIRCHFIELD
Jersey No.: 3
Position: Forward
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Notable: Standout QB, county’s all-time leading passer, signed with Navy in December for football.
DREW COSTELLO
Jersey No.: 14
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Height: 6-0
Notable: Scored 21 for the JV Patriots in wins against rivals Hickory and McDowell.
BRADLEY DAVIS
Jersey No.: 15
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Height: 5-11
Notable: County’s leading scorer with 21.8 points per game, highest average in five years.
DYSON DELLINGER
Jersey No.: N/A
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Height: 5-11
Notable: Led JV Patriots to road win over Hickory with 18 points in January.
JAMES FREEMAN
Jersey No.: 23
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Height: 6-4
Notable: MVP of both Freedom Christmas Invitational and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament.
QUALIQUE GARNER
Jersey No.: 24
Position: Guard/Forward
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Notable: Led FHS to third-round playoff win over Hickory with 21 points, five 3s.
BRYCE GRIFFITH
Jersey No.: 22
Position: Forward
Class: Senior
Height: 6-0
Notable: Capped off FHS’ Feb. 11 NWC home win over Watauga with a 3-pointer.
MEKHI HARRIS
Jersey No.: 5
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Height: 6-1
Notable: Paced JV Patriots’ 71-63 nonconference home win over A.C. Reynolds with 20 points.
KEYVON HEMPHILL
Jersey No.: 12
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Notable: His assist sent Patriots’ NWC-opening win over St. Stephens, 100-57, to running clock.
NICK JOHNSON
Jersey No.: 21
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Notable: Two big plays late, including a dunk, helped seal NWC win at McDowell.
BRAEDEN LACKEY
Jersey No.: 33
Position: Forward
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Notable: Sent Senior Night win over McDowell to running clock with a late 3.
KASON LEDFORD
Jersey No.: 1
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Notable: Keyed winning rally with second 3 of the night in win at McDowell.
JAYDEN MOORE
Jersey No.: 10
Position: Forward
Class: Senior
Height: 6-3
Notable: Returned from knee injury late in regular season in win at South Caldwell.
SAIVEON PITMAN
Jersey No.: 4
Position: Guard
Class: Junior
Height: 5-10
Notable: Effort play at St. Stephens diving for loose ball drew praise from coaches.
QUENTIN RICE
Jersey No.: 2
Position: Guard
Class: Sophomore
Height: 5-8
Notable: Scored 16, hit key basket before halftime in NWC regular season-clincher versus Watauga.
BEN TOLBERT
Jersey No.: 11
Position: Guard
Class: Senior
Height: 5-10
Notable: Sank the winning 3-pointer late in NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinal versus Weddington.
BRAYDEN VESS
Jersey No.: N/A
Position: Guard
Class: Freshman
Height: 6-1
Notable: Hit five 3s three times for JV Patriots, including 17-point effort versus Patton.
