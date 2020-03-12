spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 1 Birchfield.jpg

JAYDEN BIRCHFIELD

Jersey No.: 3

Position: Forward

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Notable: Standout QB, county’s all-time leading passer, signed with Navy in December for football.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 2 Costello.jpg

DREW COSTELLO

Jersey No.: 14

Position: Guard

Class: Sophomore

Height: 6-0

Notable: Scored 21 for the JV Patriots in wins against rivals Hickory and McDowell.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 3 Davis.jpg

BRADLEY DAVIS

Jersey No.: 15

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Height: 5-11

Notable: County’s leading scorer with 21.8 points per game, highest average in five years.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 4 Dellinger.jpg

DYSON DELLINGER

Jersey No.: N/A

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Height: 5-11

Notable: Led JV Patriots to road win over Hickory with 18 points in January.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 5 Freeman.jpg

JAMES FREEMAN

Jersey No.: 23

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Height: 6-4

Notable: MVP of both Freedom Christmas Invitational and Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Tournament.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 6 Garner.jpg

QUALIQUE GARNER

Jersey No.: 24

Position: Guard/Forward

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Notable: Led FHS to third-round playoff win over Hickory with 21 points, five 3s.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 7 Griffith.jpg

BRYCE GRIFFITH

Jersey No.: 22

Position: Forward

Class: Senior

Height: 6-0

Notable: Capped off FHS’ Feb. 11 NWC home win over Watauga with a 3-pointer.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 8 Harris.jpg

MEKHI HARRIS

Jersey No.: 5

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-1

Notable: Paced JV Patriots’ 71-63 nonconference home win over A.C. Reynolds with 20 points.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 9 Hemphill.jpg

KEYVON HEMPHILL

Jersey No.: 12

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Notable: His assist sent Patriots’ NWC-opening win over St. Stephens, 100-57, to running clock.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 10 Johnson.jpg

NICK JOHNSON

Jersey No.: 21

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Notable: Two big plays late, including a dunk, helped seal NWC win at McDowell.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 11 Lackey.jpg

BRAEDEN LACKEY

Jersey No.: 33

Position: Forward

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Notable: Sent Senior Night win over McDowell to running clock with a late 3.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 12 Ledford.jpg

KASON LEDFORD

Jersey No.: 1

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Notable: Keyed winning rally with second 3 of the night in win at McDowell.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 13 Moore.jpg

JAYDEN MOORE

Jersey No.: 10

Position: Forward

Class: Senior

Height: 6-3

Notable: Returned from knee injury late in regular season in win at South Caldwell.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 14 Pitman.jpg

SAIVEON PITMAN

Jersey No.: 4

Position: Guard

Class: Junior

Height: 5-10

Notable: Effort play at St. Stephens diving for loose ball drew praise from coaches.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 15 Rice.jpg

QUENTIN RICE

Jersey No.: 2

Position: Guard

Class: Sophomore

Height: 5-8

Notable: Scored 16, hit key basket before halftime in NWC regular season-clincher versus Watauga.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 16 Tolbert.jpg

BEN TOLBERT

Jersey No.: 11

Position: Guard

Class: Senior

Height: 5-10

Notable: Sank the winning 3-pointer late in NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinal versus Weddington.

 

spl0306 Freedom boys basketball mug 17 Vess.jpg

BRAYDEN VESS

Jersey No.: N/A

Position: Guard

Class: Freshman

Height: 6-1

Notable: Hit five 3s three times for JV Patriots, including 17-point effort versus Patton.

