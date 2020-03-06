The last time the Freedom boys basketball team played in an NCHSAA 3A West Regional final in 2016-17, Clint Zimmerman was on the sideline as an assistant coach.
He was there for the one before that, too, in 2013-14 when the Patriots went on to win the state championship a week later.
His first season and first playoff run as head coach is starting to bear a striking resemblance to the latter.
On Tuesday night, No. 3 Freedom advanced to that fifth round again by pulling off a thriller as senior Ben Tolbert hit a late 3-pointer to earn a win over No. 10 Weddington, 67-64. The Patriots also advanced to this round with a win over the Warriors in 2013-14, another slim victory that was sealed with a late 3.
Both FHS teams were undersized and perhaps a little undersold throughout the season, and both squads’ lone losses came in conference play against teams that finished midpack in the league.
So, while he’s technically in new territory, Zimmerman has been part of this situation before and he’ll carry a little bit of experience and wisdom along with a familiar feeling into Saturday at 6:45 p.m. as his Patriots (28-1) take on No. 5 Hunter Huss (26-4) in Hickory at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym.
“The team that adapts to the longer court and the neutral site the fastest is the team that usually wins,” Zimmerman said. “The team that can settle in and block everything else out and run the floor is usually the team that’s going to be successful.”
As for Huss, Zimmerman expects a team that’s athletic, and the roster tells the tale of a squad that’s got size and balance. Senior 6-foot-6 post Trent Ostrander (11 ppg, 6 rpg) is one of four Huskies averaging double figures this year, along with classmates Tyrese McNeal (14.8 ppg) and Deneil Mackins (12.3), as well as junior Dontavius Nash.
The lone common opponent on the season is Hickory, which Huss smashed, 84-51, on the road in nonconference play on Jan. 8. The Patriots swept three games against the Red Tornadoes, including a 73-54 triumph at home in the third round of the playoffs a week ago.
“(Huss is) going to be really talented. They’re going to be really well-coached. And they’re going to play hard,” Zimmerman said. “We’re going to have to execute. We’re going to have to make some shots and we’re going to have to try to limit them to one scoring opportunity per possession. This is the same recipe for everywhere you go because you know they didn’t make it here without being really good.”
The Patriots overcame an opponent with similar size and ability by breezing past No. 17 Greensboro Dudley at home in the second round. Zimmerman trusts everyone around him to be able to take care of business again in an even bigger spot.
“The confidence I have is because of the 15 guys we have on the floor and the five coaches behind me,” he said. “Those guys in the locker room allow me to be calm because I know that they’re going to get their job done, everybody’s going to do their part and everybody’s going to play their role.”
And while Tuesday night’s win was huge, Zimmerman doesn’t expect the Pats’ momentum to be any greater than that of Huss’, which also won close earlier in the week, 63-59.
“At this point, it doesn’t matter if you win by 30 or you win by three or you win by one,” he said. “You have a huge amount of momentum going in. But on the other side, so does Hunter Huss. They did the same thing (Tuesday night versus Greensboro Smith). They won by four, we won by three. So, both of us have momentum.
“At this time of year, you know you’re going to get everybody’s best shot. We just want to have three good days of practice (going into Saturday), we want to get everybody healthy and we want to go to Hickory, come out and do what we do.”
Hickory isn’t a bad place to be, either. With just a quick trip down I-40 needed to see the Patriots play again, Zimmerman and Co. likely will have the same big-time backing from the sea of red that helped push FHS to victory on Tuesday night.
“We love our fan support,” he said. “We love that they come to the game and give us energy. We know that they’re going to travel well. The fans are great. They fuel us. We love their support and they do a great job.”
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.