The City of Morganton Parks & Recreation Department is providing a fan bus to and from Saturday’s Patriots title game in Raleigh. Cost is $25 per person (includes only transportation, not food or game ticket) and is due at registration. Registration closes Friday at 5 p.m.
As of Wednesday afternoon, a little over half of the 52 total seats remained. Anyone under age 18 must be accompanied by an adult. The bus will leave the Collett Street Rec Center on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Advanced game tickets are $14 each (or $15 Saturday at the gate) and are being sold today both at Freedom from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at Smokefoot Trade & Loan from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. If purchasing at FHS, bring exact change (cash only).
The Big Dawg WMNC 92.1 FM/1430-AM will broadcast the game starting around 7:15 p.m. with CJ Stancil and The News Herald’s Paul Schenkel on the call. (The game will be heard on AM only if North Carolina is in the ACC tournament title game at that time.)
