Freedom junior baseball player Nick Rhoney and freshman soccer player Abby Bryant are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school co-county athletes of the week for March 9-14.
Both helped their squads to 2-0 weeks as the Patriots entered the extended cancellation of games as winners of five straight in soccer and three in a row in baseball.
Rhoney earned the decision as he struck out six and allowed just four hits and one earned run in six innings in FHS’ 3-1 home win over St. Stephens on Tuesday. He then went 2 for 2 at the plate with three RBIs in a 15-5 home win over East Burke on Wednesday.
Bryant scored both goals in a 2-0 Lady Patriots’ home triumph over Patton on Monday. It was her third straight game with multiple goals. She then scored once in a 3-0 home victory over EB on Wednesday, her fifth straight game with at least one goal.
