KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Montreat College men’s basketball senior guard Austin Butler on Thursday was named a 2019-20 NAIA Division II All-America third-team selection.
Butler, a Freedom High 2016 graduate, was named Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) player of the year last month.
He averaged 21.5 points per game throughout the season, ranking 18th in the nation. Butler also ranked third nationally in both total 3-point field goals made (124) and 3s made per game (3.88) and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc.
Over his four-year career with the Cavaliers, Butler amassed 1,655 points while appearing in 118 contests. This season, he notched six 30-point games, including a 44-point effort with 11 3s in the opener, a win against Alice Lloyd.
The 6-foot-5 Butler hit double figures in scoring every game this year and had 25-plus points in 10 games. He was also first-team All-AAC as a junior when he averaged 16.7 ppg. Butler repeated as an AAC All-Academic honoree this season as well.
It marks the third time in program history a Cavaliers player has landed on the All-America third team and is the first such men's basketball honor for Montreat since 2003.
“I'm extremely proud of Austin for this accomplishment. It's a great honor for him personally, but also for our program,” Montreat coach Garrett Jones said. “Austin has continued to improve each year he's been at Montreat, and that's a testament to his work ethic and dedication to master his craft. That's also a testament to his teammates for supporting him and helping him reach his goals.”
Butler and the Cavaliers reached the NAIA Division II men's basketball championship for a second straight year, bowing out with a loss to Southern Oregon in the opening round to end the campaign with a 24-9 record. Montreat was in the others receiving votes portion of the final NAIA top 25 poll.
At Freedom, Butler was a two-time all-county and all-conference player. He was named first-team all-county as a senior when he averaged 14.6 ppg and 3.5 rpg. As a sophomore, he was a member of the Patriots’ 2014 NCHSAA 3A state title team.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
