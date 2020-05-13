Freedom senior Emma Brooks earlier this spring committed to continue her running career in two sports at Meredith College in Raleigh.
Brooks, a mid-to-long distance runner, will participate in both track and field and cross country with the Avenging Angels starting in the fall.
Brooks said she applied to Meredith in the fall semester of her senior year at FHS, then got a letter from her future coach in both sports, Field Miller, in January and visited the campus in February before committing in early March.
Staying in touch with Miller since then would have been done virtually anyway before the coronavirus pandemic brought things to a halt, so Brooks said not much in her recruiting process was affected. Still, she feels fortunate to have visited and made her decision when she did.
“It’s definitely disappointing (to lose my senior season of track), but being able to continue running at college I think has helped me cope with it a bit,” Brooks said. “At our first (and only) meet this spring, the team did really well and it reminded me how much I love track. I was very excited for the season we were going to have … but things don’t always go as planned.
“I really liked the coach (at Meredith). He seemed like he had a lot of motivation for making the team better. And I loved that Meredith is a small college but in a big city. Their focus and personalization is really what made it the right choice for me.”
Brooks participated in both sports all four years at Freedom and was also a member of the indoor track and swim teams in her time with the Patriots. She was a four-time cross country regional qualifier who was all-county in the sport for three years including a runner-up finish as a junior and fourth-place mark as a senior in the Burke County championship meet. Her best 5k time is 22:24, she said. (In college, the standard cross country distance goes up to a 6k rather than 5k.)
Brooks was also a member of last year’s FHS 4x400 girls track relay that placed second in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet and advanced to regionals. Brooks said her top times in her main track events are: 2:45 in the 800 meters; 6:18 in the 1600; and 13:52 in the 3200.
Brooks said there were plenty of people she wanted to thank for their guidance along her journey in high school athletics and before.
“First off, my mom (Amy),” Brooks said. “She initially got me started into running, just signed me up for local 5ks and we would bond and run them together. My grandfather, Clayton Brooks, would come to my meets and always supported my running. My neighbors (Mike and Kay Irvin) were serious runners, and I still use the breathing technique they taught me when I was in seventh grade.
“All my coaches for supporting me and keeping my training consistent. Adam Mazzolini and Laura McGlamery really helped me as I was starting cross country. They made it just a really fun sport that I was excited to do.
“My track coaches, Coach (Robert) McGimpsey who has coached me all four years. Just his love and commitment to the sport is admirable and encourages me to keep going. Coach Chip (Lewis), he’s always made track a lot of fun too. And (Coach Samantha) Martin of course, she’s definitely been there for me a lot. She encouraged me to sign with Meredith because she also ran for a smaller college. I’d like to thank all my teammates too. They made the sport fun, and I was able to endure all the running because of them.”
Brooks, who also was a four-year marching band member at FHS, said she plans to major in Mathematics. She chose to attend Meredith after exploring her options at N.C. State, Virginia Tech and East Tennessee State.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
