Freedom was well-represented on both the All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference girls basketball team and the North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association’s All-District 10 teams, which were announced this week.
(The All-NWC boys squad will be announced after Freedom’s state title game Saturday.)
The Lady Patriots swept both NWC individual awards, with senior guard Blaikley Crooks being named player of the year and Amber Reddick the coach of the year.
Crooks, last year’s Burke County co-player of the year, earns her fourth straight All-NWC honor. She averaged 15.3 points per game and led Freedom at 8.3 rebounds per game, adding 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals a night and helping lead FHS to its second-longest unbeaten start to a season all-time at 29-0. Crooks played in three NCHSAA 3A West Regional finals in her four years.
It’s Reddick third league coach of the year award to go with her three district coach of the year awards and two state coach of the year awards, both from the 2015-16 season. Her teams are 364-93 in 16 seasons, have won five straight NWC regular-season and tournament championships and have reached regionals six times in the last seven seasons.
Crooks was joined on the girls all-conference squad by Freedom senior guards Josie Hise and Jayda Glass and junior forward Adair Garrison.
Hise, a former county and conference player of the year, makes a third straight all-conference team. She averaged a team-high 15.5 points with 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals.
Glass averaged 9.8 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 3.6 apg and 1.9 spg, and Garrison, who earns a third straight All-NWC honor, averaged 9.0 points and 6.7 rebounds.
Crooks was also named first-team all-district, Hise and Garrison were joined by East Burke senior forward Riley Haas on the second team and Glass made the third team.
Haas led the Lady Cavaliers, who tied a program-record with 27 overall wins and won fourth straight league regular-season and tourney titles, with averages of 14.0 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 1.3 blocks, adding 2.0 spg and 1.5 apg. She was named all-conference and was Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference tournament MVP.
On the boys side, Freedom senior guard James Freeman was named first-team all-district, while Freedom senior guard Bradley Davis was on the second team and Patton senior guard Jackson Vance was on the third team.
Freeman, an all-conference and first-team all-county player last year with FHS, averages 19.5 ppg, a team-high 6.8 rpg and 2.6 spg and a county-high 7.5 apg, also leading Freedom with a 43 percent 3-point shooting clip.
Davis’ 21.5 ppg leads the county, and he also averages 5.7 rebounds and is shooting 97 percent at the free-throw line, on pace for a new FHS record. He’s just the third player in program history to score 600-plus points in a season, joining Chris Moore (2003-04) and Danny Johnson (1993-94).
Vance led Patton at 12.9 ppg, adding 4.2 rpg and 4.2 apg. The All-NWFAC pick and reigning all-county player helped the Panthers to their second 20-win season all-time as well as a third straight season with at least one state playoff win.
East Lincoln’s Justin Kuthan was named district player of the year, Shelby’s Aubrey Hollifield was coach of the year and Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell (player) and Sylvia White (coach) swept the girls awards.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
