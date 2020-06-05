The Freedom boys cross country team’s top regional finisher will keep running at the collegiate level.
Recent Patriots graduate Nathaniel Ferguson on Thursday signed to join the Montreat College men’s cross country team starting this fall. Ferguson also participated in both outdoor and indoor track during his time at FHS.
As a cross country senior, Ferguson was the team’s top runner in the 3A West Regional meet, placing 35th at Freedom Park in Morganton this past November. Ferguson also led the Patriot boys to a fourth-place outcome in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship, finishing 17th in the title event.
Ferguson’s other notable finishes as a senior included ninth in a pre-NWC meet in Newton, 29th at the Patriots’ host Freedom Invitational in Morganton, 31st at the United Way Invitational in Newton and 46th at the High Country Classic in Boone.
“(I wanted to be at Montreat) as soon as I saw that they were big around church and the campus was super-nice and everybody was really nice up there, and the athletics and schooling are great,” Ferguson said. “(Montreat’s cross country program is) really good. They’re a family.
“I want to be successful, have good grades and do great in sports.”
FHS cross country coach Samantha Martin praised Ferguson’s intangibles while a member of the Patriots, and forecasts good things to come for him as he joins the Cavaliers and pursues his college studies.
“Nathaniel is a very good leader,” Martin said. “He’s very responsible in gaining both his mileage and respect from his teammates. I could always rely on him to do what he’s supposed to do.
“I expect for him to continue to grow in running. He’ll continue to do high mileage and he will compete very well at Montreat.
As for Ferguson’s favorite moments at FHS, they mainly include interesting stories told by coach Adam Mazzolini on the bus.
Ferguson intends to major in cybersecurity and minor in business at Montreat with designs on one day owning his own business. He thanked his family and all of his coaches for helping him be successful along the way and earn a scholarship.
He added: “I’m very blessed.”
