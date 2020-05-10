The 2019-20 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and Burke County boys basketball player of the year has a new home for the next two seasons.
Freedom senior point guard James Freeman recently signed with Louisburg College, a junior college located 30 miles outside Raleigh that’s known for its basketball.
“I am excited to get such a competitor,” said Louisburg coach Bryan Bagwell, who recently completed his first season as head coach with the Hurricanes finishing 21-12 overall (15-8 in region) and advancing to nationals, which were canceled.
“James is going to make our program better in every facet. Whether it is a workout, practice or game, I trust that James is going to set a standard of excellence that everyone in the program will benefit from.”
Freeman (6-3) played at Hickory as a freshman and sophomore and played at Freedom the last two seasons. He was an all-county first team selection as a junior when he averaged 10.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and a county-high 7.4 assists, then nearly doubled his scoring and rebounding numbers to 19.5 (second in county) and 6.8 respectively this year.
He led Freedom in rebounding and 3-point percentage and added county-highs of 7.5 apg and 2.6 spg as he was also named All-West by HighSchoolOT, All-District 10 first team by the N.C. Basketball Coaches Association and MVP of both the NWC 3A/4A tournament and Freedom Christmas Invitational.
Freeman was often at his best on the biggest stages in the postseason. His driving layup in the final minute lifted the Patriots to their final margin in this year’s NCHSAA 3A West Regional final over Hunter Huss, a 58-56 win. (He missed two games this season, including the state co-champions’ only loss in a 29-1 campaign.)
He ended his junior season by pouring in a game-high and career-high 40 points in a regional semifinal loss at a Cox Mill team which featured two NCAA Division I-bound seniors including current Duke player Wendell Moore.
Patriots coach Clint Zimmerman said the things he may be remember most about Freeman didn’t happen on the floor.
“His teachers, they always talked about what a pleasure he was to have in class,” Zimmerman said. “Personally, he will always be special to me and not just because of what he did on the court, but because of the way he interacted with my kids. James always went out of his way to hug and hold my kids. At team meals, he always made sure my oldest son (Luke) had a seat beside him. That's the kind of person he is, and I can't wait to see what his future holds."
Louisburg is an NJCAA Division II program that competes in Region X (alongside, locally, Catawba Valley Community College). The Hurricanes were national runners up 2016-17. In the last nine seasons, the program has won 27-plus games seven times and reached nationals eight times.
The program’s most famous hoops alum is Theodore “Blue” Edwards, a 1986 graduate who was later selected by the Utah Jazz in round one of the NBA Draft.
