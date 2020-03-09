Freedom boys basketball senior guard James Freeman is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for games played March 2-7.
Freeman helped lead the Patriots to this coming Saturday’s NCHSAA 3A state championship game in Raleigh with wins in the 3A West Regional semifinals as they beat Weddington, 67-64, on Tuesday at home and the finals on Saturday over Hunter Huss, 58-56, in Hickory at Lenoir-Rhyne’s Shuford Gym. The No. 3 Patriots will face East champion and top seed Westover this weekend at NC State’s Reynolds Coliseum.
On Saturday, Freeman knifed through traffic to hit the game-winning layin with 42.5 seconds to play. He led the game with 19 points, was the Patriots’ leading rebounder (nine) and dished out four assists while going 6 for 7 from the free throw line. In Tuesday’s buzzer-beating win, Freeman scored 16 points to go with seven rebounds and four assists.
The News Herald will award an athlete of the week for all sports throughout the year.
