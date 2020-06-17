Recent Freedom graduate Josie Hise and her classmate and backcourt mate, Blaikley Crooks, were set to accomplish a Freedom first this summer as they were the first set of Lady Patriot basketball teammates selected to play in the since-canceled N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game in the same season.
This week, instead, they became the first FHS girls players to sign with the same college program in more than a dozen years as Hise on Wednesday signed with Lenoir-Rhyne University.
Hise verbally committed to the Bears in May. Crooks had signed with L-R in November 2019.
“We’ve already talked about going over (to Hickory), especially when they play North Greenville when they play against (fellow 2020 FHS graduate) Jayda (Glass) and we can see everybody,” Freedom coach Amber Reddick said. “We haven’t sent a player to Lenoir-Rhyne since I got here (as coach in 2005), so it’s really exciting to send two. And they’re going to room together.”
Hise said having Crooks with her at L-R provides her with the comfort of not being alone even at the start of her next journey in the sport.
“I think Blaikley and I will be good teammates. We had good chemistry this year on the court, and I know we’ll have that at L-R,” Hise said. “She’s also someone off the floor I can count on. Hopefully, we can help L-R. We want to win. For me personally, I just want to keep getting better.”
Hise and Crooks helped lead Freedom to a 29-0 start and the Freedom Christmas Invitational title as well as their fifth straight Northwestern 3A/4A Conference regular-season and tournament titles.
Hise, who also played four years of prep volleyball, as a senior this past winter was named NWC tournament MVP, All-NWC, All-Burke County first team (for a third time), All-District 10 second team and All-FHS Christmas Invitational as she led the team in scoring this season.
She averaged 15.5 points per game with 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.8 steals, ranking inside the top three in the county in points, assists and steals.
Hise had verbally committed to L-R’s South Atlantic Conference rival, Catawba, in February but re-opened her recruitment after an Indians’ offseason coaching change.
“I thought I’d be signing and going there,” Hise said. “Then I kind of just took a step back and had to decide if I really still wanted to be there. Then this all happened (with L-R).
“Coach Reddick was talking to (Grahm Smith, new L-R coach) because Blaikley is going there, and they got my contact and they texted me. The coach was very nice, seemed interested in having me. I just loved the energy he had. I’d already visited L-R, been to their camps, then I met the girls. So I knew the environment, and it was close to home. I just think this is the best fit for me, and I’m really looking forward to it.
“I definitely want to thank my family, my teammates, Coach Reddick and all the coaches I’ve had throughout the years. They’ve really taught me a lot, and I know that I can take everything I’ve learned over the years to the next level with me. I’m really thankful for that.”
Reddick said she felt that Hise, a former conference and county player of the year as a sophomore at East Burke, “kind of was flying under the radar” recruiting-wise after an ACL tear late in her sophomore season that limited her at times as a junior. Reddick noted the recruiting process is also strained at the moment for everyone amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m just happy for Josie. And I think Lenoir-Rhyne’s lucky to get her,” Reddick said. “It’s really hard for some seniors, and even rising seniors now too, because coaches can’t be out and about, there’s no travel ball, and not as much communication allowed. That made it hard. Josie had some other offers, but I think this is a good fit, and I think she’s glad she waited (and got the L-R offer).”
Reddick said Hise’s leadership and toughness stood out most from this past season.
“She might not be the biggest player on the floor, but she plays big and tough,” Reddick said. “She’s very competitive. She’s a great teammate, very unselfish. She just stepped in and easily could have scored 25 points a game but shared the ball, made others around her better. She was fun to coach, overall just a great kid.”
Hise plans to major in either graphic design or marketing at L-R and said in addition to Catawba, she chose the Bears over Georgia Southwestern. She had also been contacted by the coaches at Mars Hill.
Hise said her favorite moment from her high school hoops days wasn’t one of the many wins she was a big part of.
“Our last game together (in the NCHSAA 3A West final at L-R), even though we didn’t win. I was just happy to play with Freedom and be with these girls,” Hise explained. “We went the whole season (to that point) without losing, and it was such an honor to be part of that and all that we accomplished, winning conference too.”
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
