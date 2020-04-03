CHAPEL HILL — Freedom High School senior student-athlete Viasha Tate this week was named a regional winner of the NCHSAA’s Willie Bradshaw Memorial Scholarship for 2019-20.
According to the NCHSAA, the scholarship provides $750 of financial assistance to selected outstanding African-American, American Indian/Alaska native or Asian Pacific Islander-American and Hispanic-American student-athletes participating on a sanctioned varsity team at an NCHSAA member school.
From the pool of regional recipients, one student-athlete will also be selected as the state scholarship recipient and will receive an additional $1,000 scholarship. The state recipients will be announced at the NCHSAA’s annual meeting, tentatively scheduled for May.
Tate played varsity basketball for four years and tennis for three years with the Lady Patriots, both under coach Amber Reddick.
On the hardwood, she increased her scoring average each season and finished around 1.5 career points per game and 2.0 rebounds per game. She played all 30 games this past winter, shooting over 50 percent from the field and 64 percent at the free-throw line as FHS reached the NCHSAA 3A West Regional final for the third time in her four years.
Her season was highlighted by a career-high 21-point performance in mid-December vs. Draughn. She added a team-high six rebounds and three steals in the victory as she more than doubled her previous career-best scoring game and accounted for the second-highest scoring total for any Freedom girls player at that point in the season.
In tennis, Tate won 10 career matches, going 6-3 this year (5-2 at No. 6 singles; 6-2 overall in singles) and finishing above .500 for her last two seasons combined.
The scholarship is named in honor of Durham native Willie Bradshaw, an NCHSAA Hall of Fame inductee in 1995 and National High School Hall of Fame inductee in 2010. Bradshaw was an outstanding athlete at Hillside High School, playing on the undefeated 1943 football team that held all of its opponents scoreless. Bradshaw devoted a lifetime of service to his city and his alma mater.
