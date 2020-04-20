Freedom senior baseball player TJ Twitty has committed to Mars Hill, Patriots coach Clint Zimmerman said.
A reigning All-Burke County first teamer, Twitty, who has played outfield and pitched some for FHS, finished his junior season with 20 runs and 19 RBIs, hitting .277 with five extra-base hits and nine stolen bases. Twitty is a four-year varsity player and the younger brother of Freedom graduate Myra Twitty, a Western Carolina softball player.
The Lions were 7-16 this spring before the season was suspended, including a 4-5 mark in South Atlantic Conference play. Mars Hill is guided by second-year head coach Hunter Bryant, a former player for the Forest City Owls of the Coastal Plain League.
The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.
