The Freedom boys basketball team has almost reached the pinnacle … again.
The West’s third-seeded Patriots (29-1) seek a fourth all-time NCHSAA state title in the sport when they face East No. 1 seed Fayetteville Westover (30-0) at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh.
(The game was originally set for Saturday night at 7:35 p.m. but has since been suspended indefinitely in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The state still hopes all title games will be held in approximately five weeks, but has also said if they can’t be held, all teams to reach championship games will be declared co-state champs this season.)
Neither team has lost a game this season when it has been at full staff. The Patriots’ only loss came in early January minus starter and all-district first-teamer James Freeman, who leads the team in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks and ranks second in scoring at over 19 points per game.
Both teams figure to enter their final game of 2020 with a fully healthy, active roster. So how will one team lose this one?
“I think it’s an interesting matchup,” Freedom coach Clint Zimmerman said. “When (Westover runs) their zone and (our) guys have the ability to shoot from the outside, it could cause problems. Our guys have seen a lot of zone and hopefully will be ready.
“In this game, just like last week, the team that settles in first has the advantage. And at this stage, that fact is probably even more amplified. You’ve got to go in and treat it like just another game, though that of course is easier said than done.”
Freedom’s plan vs. the Wolverines’ big 1-3-1 halfcourt zone (which at times they extend to three-quarters court pressure on defense) will be its basic gamelan from all year.
“We’ll try to attack with singles and not try to do too much. Takes what’s there,” Zimmerman added. “We’ve got to be really solid and strong with the ball when we drive the gaps. And we have to make more shots than we did last time out.”
Rebounding will also be a focal point against a Westover team that features three rotational players 6-foot-6 or taller as well as 6-foot-4 D’marco Dunn, a junior guard who’s a Division I prospect averaging 20-plus points a night.
“We have to be strong and disciplined in our rebounding habits, and we have to do it on both ends,” Zimmerman said. “Their size makes that difficult, but we must find a way. We cannot give them any easy ones.”
Westover is seeking its first-ever boys hoops state in its second all-time championship game appearance. Wolverines coach George Stackhouse agrees, the glass may be where the game is won or lost.
“It’s a real blessing to be here. Just getting here, for every team that has done that, is a big accomplishment in and of itself,” said Stackhouse, who also coaches in his first title game after two appearances as an assistant coach at different schools down East.
“Freedom is very sound defensively. They’ve got a solid team that plays their roles very well. They shoot well, they play together, they do a lot of things right. They are well-coached. The more you see of them, the more impressed you are.
“I think whoever does the most things right, the things they normally do throughout the season, wins this game. It won’t necessarily be the more talented team. If we rebound and run our offense, I’ll feel pretty good. But we have to contest shots and limit them to one shot per possession.”
